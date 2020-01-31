Monkey Bread Recipe: Make Yummy Dessert At Home In These 5 Easy Steps

Monkey Bread recipe is a go-to breakfast or brunch dessert that can be served with several toppings, syrups and sauces. Monkey bread is a rich, gooey bundt cake made from balls of dough rolled in cinnamon sugar. Monkey bread recipe is very easy, all you need is to simply toss, bake and binge! It is a combination of tender biscuit dough, cinnamon sugar walnuts and raisins are smothered in a quick buttery sauce and baked until golden and sticky. Here are tricks and tips to bake a perfect money bread dessert at home in just five steps.

Five easy steps to make Monkey Bread Dessert at home

Ingredients you need to bake Money Bread recipe -

Half a cup granulated sugar

One teaspoon cinnamon

Two rolls biscuit dough

Half a cup of chopped walnuts ( if preferred)

Half a cup raisins ( if preferred )

One cup firmly packed brown sugar

Three fourth cup melted butter and margarine

Monkey Bread Dessert recipe in five steps -

Preheat the oven to 350-degree. Grease a 12 cup fluted pan with shortening or cooking spray. Take a large bowl. Add granulated sugar and cinnamon to it. Take the biscuit dough and separate it into 16 equal parts and further cut each into quarters. Shake in bag to coat. Add walnuts and raisins in the pan, among the biscuits. Sprinkle any remaining sugar over biscuits dough. Take another bowl. Add brown sugar and melted butter to the dough mixture, pouring it over. Bake the mixture for 30 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Unfix edges of the pan with a metal spatula. Cool in pan 5 minutes. Turn upside down onto a serving plate. Serve warm.

Promo Image Credits - Unsplash by Jen Theodore