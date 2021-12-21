Most Binged Snack Of The Year: Samosa Orders Equal New Zealand's Population On Swiggy

Maintaining social distancing by staying indoors throughout the year to deal with the ongoing pandemic has resulted in millions of Indians ordering their favourite food through the variety of popular food delivering platforms namely Swiggy. From street food to continental dishes, Swiggy provides a platform to over 500 cities in India. Recently, the popular food delivering platform released its sixth annual StatEATstics report which revealed what the netizens of India ordered throughout the year 2021.

The statistic is based on the orders received in millions by Swiggy as well as grocery on Instamart, on pick-up and drop service Swiggy Genie, and HealthHub. The list included cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and more along with the list of dishes that were ordered the most throughout the year. Biryani, Samosa, Dal Khichdi were among food items that were popular in these cities as they were ordered in a huge number. The list also revealed the dishes that were the top snack, most ordered food and more this year.

Most binged snack of the year

As per Swiggy's StatEATstics reports, Samosa took the top position as the top snack of the year as it received over 5 million orders in 2021. Interestingly, the number of orders almost equalled the population of New Zealand. Additionally, as per the report, Samosa was ordered six times more than Chicken Wings. Another popular dish, Pav Bhaji, followed closely with 2.1 million orders throughout the year on Swiggy.

More on Swiggy's StatEATstics

While Samosa became the top pick of the year for a quick snack, one of the most popular dishes, Biryani remained undefeated for the sixth time in a row on Swiggy as it became the most favourite food to order for millions of users. As per the Swiggy report, 115 biryanis per minute were ordered with over 4.25 lakh new users ordering the dish as they first order on the platform. The statistics improved from last year as only 90 biryanis were ordered every minute in 2020.

Additionally, the report stated that Bangalore emerged as the most health-conscious city. Cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai followed closely behind. Meanwhile, Chennai bagged the title of the most generous city as one Swiggy delivery partner was tipped Rs 6,000 for a single order.

Image: Unsplash/PTI