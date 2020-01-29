Most Expensive Coffee In The World: Kopi Luwak, El Injerto And Other Costly Coffees

Brewing a perfect cup of coffee takes a lot of efforts. You might think that gold and silver is the most expensive thing on earth but, some high-quality coffee beans too, can burn a hole in your pocket. Each of these special coffees have a different aroma and flavour and that is what makes it the most expensive coffee in the world. Here are the top 5 costliest coffee

Also Read: Filter Coffee In Mumbai: Top 3 Places In The City You Must Visit

Most expensive coffee in the world

Kopi Luwak

Kupi Luwak is one of the most expensive coffee in the world and is also not so famous. This expensive coffee is plucked from the dung of civet cats. A pound of Kopi Luwak coffee will cost you around $600. The coffee beans are first fed to civets and the passage through the digestive tract strips of their bitterness, creating what is supposed to be the smoothest coffee in the world. It is produced mostly in the Indonesian islands of Java, Bali and Sulawesi.

Also Read: Five Strange Types Of Coffee In The World That You Never Knew Existed

Black Ivory Coffee

If civet coffee sounds intriguing to you, you might be interested in this rare variety of Black Ivory coffee. Black ivory coffee, another costliest coffee in the world is also known as elephant dung coffee. Arabica coffee beans are grown in an estate of Northern Thailand and are fed to elephants, and is later collected from their dung. The acid in the elephant's stomach breaks down coffee proteins and gives a smooth flavour to the coffee, which makes it expensive coffee. One cup of this Black Ivory coffee costs $50.

El Injerto

Guatemala is one of the highest producers of coffee in Latin America. The expensive coffee El Injerto is cultivated in the hilly region of Huehuetenango region in Guatemala and has already won numerous awards for its delicate, fruity and sweet taste.

Also Read: Coffee Smoothies That Will Help You Kick Start Your Mornings Better

Esmeralda special

Harvested in Hacienda La Esmeralda farm on Mount Baru, Western Panama, Esmeralda Special is also the costliest coffee in the world. And what makes it the most expensive coffee in the world is that it is carefully handpicked and processed at the farm. It costs around $350.

St. Helena Coffee

St. Helena is a remote volcanic island in South Atlantics Ocean, where Napolean Bonaparte was exiled in 1815. This French coffee is not only the costliest coffee but is also considered to be a bit of novelty because of its high quality and also the place of origin. St. Helena coffee is specially made from green-tipped Arabica bean which is exclusive. One pound of this coffee costs around $75.

Also Read: This Coffee Machine Sounds Like Britney Spears' Song 'Stronger'