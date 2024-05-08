Advertisement

Mother's Day is a special occasion to honour and appreciate our supermoms. While we should not really need a designated day to appreciate our mothers, a special occasion is always a motivation to treat your beloved mom better. What better way to show your love and gratitude than by treating your mom to a delicious homemade meal? Here are some quick and easy delicacies that are sure to pamper your mom on her special day.

Paratha-chai

Start the day on a cosy note by serving your mom hot and flaky parathas paired with a steaming cup of masala chai.

Masala chai | Image: Unsplash

These parathas can be stuffed with various fillings such as spiced potatoes, paneer, or mixed vegetables, according to your mother’s taste. Serve them with a piping hot cup of chai made with spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger. This early morning chai pe charcha with your mother will be a great memory for her.

Pancakes with berries

Treat your mom to a stack of fluffy pancakes topped with fresh berries and a drizzle of maple syrup. Pancakes are easy to make and can be customised with add-ins like chocolate chips, nuts, or mashed bananas for extra flavour. Serve them with a side of sausages or scrambled eggs for a hearty and satisfying breakfast that your mom will love.

Pancakes | Image: Pexels

Kheer

Indulge your mom's sweet tooth with a creamy and decadent bowl of kheer made with cardamom, saffron, and nuts. Make a simple kheer by simmering rice in milk until thick and creamy, then sweeten with sugar or jaggery and elaichi or rosewater for a nice aroma. Garnish with chopped almonds, pistachios, and a sprinkle of rose petals to surprise your mom with a delicious dessert.

Egg bhurji

Eggs make for the perfect comfort food and the easiest dish you can whip out with eggs is anda bhurji or scrambled eggs. Make it desi style with onions, chillies and masala or continental style with herbs and cream. Pour all of it in a bowl and give your mommy dearest the best surprise by serving it with buttered toast.

Scrambled eggs with toast | Image: Pexels

Pasta

If your mom loves Italian cuisine, surprise her with a homemade pasta dish like creamy white sauce pasta, spicy red sauce pasta or rich spaghetti. Pasta is versatile and easy to customise with your mom's favourite ingredients, whether it's tender chicken, fresh vegetables, or just plenty of cheese. After all, a little gossip session over bowls of pasta has never hurt anyone!