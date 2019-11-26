Mumbai: Check 3 Must-visit Popular Barbecue Joints In The City

Mumbai city has a plethora of restaurants serving multi-cultural cuisines and fast food items. But if you want to relish into the flavourful taste of barbecue food, then take a look at the below list of famous eateries in Mumbai-

Also Read: Mumbai Food: Here Is Where You Need To Head For The Best Pani-puri In The City

Best Barbecue Joints In Mumbai

Barbeque Nation

Barbeque Nation is the reigning king when it comes to barbeque. The food giant has the most number of outlets across metro cities. Barbeque Nation has quite a few branches in the city of Mumbai itself. The best part about dining at the restaurant is that every table has its barbecue fixed in the center. One can barbecue their choice of kebabs themselves according to the gravity of the chargrilled taste they want. Barbeque Nation serves both buffet and a la carte. They have a humongous variety of kebabs to offer their customers at great prices. Some popular branches are at Worli, Atria Mall, Times Square-Andheri Kurla Road and in Kalyan area.

Also Read: Cafes In Mumbai That Book Lovers Must Visit For A Soothing Experience

Barbeque Central

Located in Goregaon West area is the popular restaurant Barbeque Central. It is a famous eatery joint for families. Barbeque Central serves Barbecue, as well as Asian and Indian food items. It is a busy restaurant, with a surfeit of dishes on their buffet menu. A highly recommended barbeque restaurant in the city of Mumbai. The highlight of this particular barbecue joint is its budget-friendly costs.

Also Read: Five Stunning Instagram-worthy Spots You Must Visit In Mumbai

Koyla

Located a stone's throw away from the well-known Radio Club in Colaba, is this hidden gem. Koyla is a rooftop restaurant, which opens only in the evening by 7 pm. It is a must-visit for barbeque lovers. The highlight of the restaurant is its breathtaking view and stunning ambiance. Koyla serves great non-vegetarian dishes from barbecues to curries. You name it, and Koyla has it. A perfect option if you want to enjoy appetizing food, especially barbeque. A highly recommended place if you are looking for a romantic evening alongside worthy food.

Also Read: Top 3 Restaurants In Mumbai Where You Can Gorge On Punjabi Cuisine