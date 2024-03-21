Advertisement

For all the tea aficionados who cherish their daily "ek cup chai," why not take your love for tea to a new level by incorporating it into delightful desserts? A humble cup of tea possesses the charm to foster a serene solo moment or spark engaging conversations. Yet, the versatility of chai doesn't end with a beverage; it seamlessly transitions into the realm of sweet indulgence, offering a twist on traditional desserts. Here's a roundup of chai-infused dessert ideas that are bound to intrigue and satisfy your sweet tooth.

Masala chai ice cream

As the summer heat intensifies, cool off with a frozen twist on your favourite masala chai. This creamy concoction blends milk, cream, sugar, egg yolks, and aromatic masala tea powder, leaving us to indulge in a refreshingly spicy take on traditional ice cream.

File photo of masala chai ice cream | Image: Pexels

Masala chai cake

Infuse the warmth of masala chai into a cake for a dessert that's sure to capture the hearts of tea lovers. Enhance the cake with a serving of rabdi for an ultimate desi dessert experience. Remember to cool the chai mixture before incorporating it into your cake batter for the best results.

Representational Image of Masala Chai Cake | Image: Pexels

Cutting chai kulfi

Mumbai's beloved cutting chai gets a frosty makeover in this kulfi recipe. Assam tea, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, milk, sugar, and cloves come together to recreate the iconic tea flavour, while rabri, condensed milk, pistachios, and dried rose petals add richness and texture to the kulfi.

Masala chai cookies

Swap out store-bought snacks for these homemade chai cookies. The dough is seasoned with the quintessential masala chai spices—cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, and cloves—making them a perfect companion to your tea.

Masala chai tres leches

This light, milk-soaked sponge cake gains a unique twist with masala chai flavours infused into both the cake and the milk mixture. Garnish the dessert with pistachios and rose petals for an touch of elegance.