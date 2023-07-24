Mysore Pak Ranked 14th Amongst 50 Best Rated Street Food Of The World

Karnataka's famous sweet, Mysore Pak, has gained global recognition and become a topic of conversation worldwide. This Indian delicacy, like many other traditional sweet dishes, has been cherished by people for years, and it has now secured a high position in a global street food ranking.

3 things you need to know

The sweet originated in the city of Mysore, Karnataka.

It is made entirely with Ghee, giving it a rich and flavorful taste.

The popularity of Mysore Pak extends to neighboring countries like Bangladesh as well.

Mysore Pak receives a rating of 4.4

Taste Atlas, a renowned food ranking platform, released a list of the top 50 street food dishes from around the world. Mysore Pak garnered an impressive rating of 4.4/5 and secured the 14th position on the list. Additionally, Kulfi and Falooda also received recognition, being placed at the 18th and 32nd positions respectively.

(Kulfi and Falooda have recieved the 18th and 32nd positions respectively. | Image: Twitter)



DK Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka, expressed his delight on Twitter, reminiscing about enjoying Mysore Pak with his father during his childhood. He credited the widespread popularity of the sweet to the hard work and skill of countless chefs who have made it a household name. Mysore Pak originated in the Mysore Palace and has now become a beloved delicacy in every home.

The origin of the royal sweet

Reports suggest that Mysore Pak's origins can be traced back to Tamil Nadu, where it was initially created before making its way to Mysore. Shivananda, the grandson of Tatsar Madappa, the man credited with inventing Mysore Pak, shared in an interview with ANI that this achievement is a proud moment for their family.



According to him, Tatsar Madappa used to prepare Mysore Pak whenever guests visited their home. When the king inquired about the name of the sweet, they didn't have one, so the king named it after the place, Mysore, with the term "Pak" meaning sweet