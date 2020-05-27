National Hamburger Day Deals 2020 At Low Prices In USA; Know Details

Every year on May 28, America celebrates its most iconic food item, burgers, on National Hamburger Day. Eating burgers is a true American tradition. Whether ordering food from outside or visiting a restaurant, having a delicious burger is a must on this day. Here are some of the cafes offering great deals on National Hamburger Day deals in the USA for 2020. Read ahead to know more-

National Hamburger Day deals 2020

Relish Restaurant and Bar

Relish Restaurant and Bar is a casual eatery. The place will be flipping its Classic Burger from 11 am to 9 pm on the occasion of National Hamburger Day. The burger includes in house-ground beef, cheddar, coriander onions, aioli, Relish special pickles, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun with fries at $10, instead of its original value, $15.

Frank’s American Revival

Frank’s American Revival is offering the Lone Star Burger, made with 1/2 lb. The burger includes texas Akaushi beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, brioche bun, hand-cut fries (additions include: American, cheddar, blue, gruyère, smoked gouda, avocado, bacon, sauteed mushrooms) and receive a draft beer at $20, instead of its original value, $24. Offer valid only from 11 am to 9 pm.

Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine

Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine is a newly located seafood eatery in the heart of Montrose. This place is offering famous burger on National Hamburger Day with a choice of sides at a delicious price of $11.95 (+$1 cheese), a value of $15.95. Sides include onion rings, french fries, okra & tomatoes, spinach, twice-baked potato and more (some sides subject to additional costs). This deal is valid till June 1, 2020, on both, dining in and takeaways.

Ouzo Bay

Ouzo Bay is the River Oaks District restaurant. On the occasion of National Hamburger Day, Ouzo Bay is offering a Lamb Kofta Burger with beefsteak tomato, baby gem lettuce, cucumber, scallions, pickled red onion, crumbled feta and topped with tzatziki sauce, served with choice of mixed greens or Greek fries is $17. The offer is valid from 11 am to 9 pm.

Cleburne Cafeteria

Cleburne Cafeteria is offering a Greek Lamb Burger for $10.95. The burger includes organic, free-range lamb served on a warm pita as the “bun” and is topped with tzatziki sauce, butter lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta and a drizzle of olive oil. For an additional $2, guests can also enjoy a cold drink.

Promo Image Credit: Shutterstock