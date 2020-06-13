National Rose Day 2020: Take This Interesting Quiz If You Are A Rose Wine Lover

National Rosé Day is celebrated each year on the second Saturday of June. This day is celebrated on a large scale majorly in the US and across Europe. This year, National Rosé Day will be celebrated on June 13. This special day is observed to celebrate the unique Rosé wine that is enjoyed by people across the globe. Rosé wine is a highly popular wine that complements several dishes and is enjoyed by a large number of people. If you are also a fan of Rosé wine, take this fun and easy quiz to test your knowledge.

National Rosé Day quiz

1. What is Rosé wine made of?

Pink grapes

Blending white and red wine

Red grapes

2. When is Rosé wine believed to have originated?

2500 BC

237 AD

583 BC

3. Which country produces the largest amount of Rosé wine?

Italy

Germany

France

4. Which of the below-mentioned places are popular for their Rosé production?

Provence

Sonoma

Barossa Valley

Bordeaux

5. Which of the names mentioned below is not another term for Rosé wine?

Rosado

Rosato

Roseh

Clarit

6. There are some Rosé wines produced in the US that are made by not fermenting them completely. What is such a wine called?

Blush Wine

Spring Wine

Summer Wine

Sweet Rose Wine

7. An often cheaper version of Rosé is the blush wine which is created from which grape?

Merlot

Cabernet Sauvignon

Syrah

Zinfandel

8. How much percentage of the retail price of a Rosé bottle is a tax in Australia?

29%

39%

50%

9. Which of these celebrities produce Rosé wine in Provence?

George and Amal Clooney

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie

10. Which of the below mentioned is not a variety of wine?

Rose

Sauvignon

Savoie

11. Which of the below-mentioned film director owns a winery in Napa Valley?

Quentin Tarantino

Francis Ford Coppola

Clint Eastwood

12. Choose the correct name of the famous Portugues Rosé wine

Port

Petrus

Mateus

13. What is a frose drink?

A frozen drink made of Rosé wine

Finnish Rosé wine

A rose milkshake

14. A bottle of Rosé wine is expected to be consumed in how much time?

5-6 years

10-15 years

2-3 years

15. What is Rosé wine called in Spain?

Rosato

Rosado

Rosalo

16. What is the best temperature for serving Rosé wine?

10-20 degrees

50-60 degrees

25-45 degrees

17. Which of the below-mentioned grapes cannot be used to create a 100% single variety of Rosé wine?

Cabernet Sauvignon

Zinfandel

Sauvignon Blanc

Pinot Noir

Answers for Rosé wine quiz

Red grapes 583 BC France Provence Clarit Blush Wine Zinfandel 29% Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie Savoie Francis Ford Coppola Mateus A frozen drink made of Rosé wine 2-3 years Rosado 50-60 degrees Sauvignon Blanc

