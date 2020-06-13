Last Updated:

National Rose Day 2020: Take This Interesting Quiz If You Are A Rose Wine Lover

National Rose Day will be celebrated this year on June 13. Take a look at this interesting Rosé wine quiz if you are also smitten by this amazing wine.

National Rosé Day is celebrated each year on the second Saturday of June. This day is celebrated on a large scale majorly in the US and across Europe. This year, National Rosé Day will be celebrated on June 13. This special day is observed to celebrate the unique Rosé wine that is enjoyed by people across the globe. Rosé wine is a highly popular wine that complements several dishes and is enjoyed by a large number of people. If you are also a fan of Rosé wine, take this fun and easy quiz to test your knowledge.

National Rosé Day quiz

1. What is Rosé wine made of?

  • Pink grapes
  • Blending white and red wine
  • Red grapes

2. When is Rosé wine believed to have originated?

  • 2500 BC
  • 237 AD
  • 583 BC

3. Which country produces the largest amount of Rosé wine?

  • Italy
  • Germany
  • France

4. Which of the below-mentioned places are popular for their Rosé production?

  • Provence
  • Sonoma
  • Barossa Valley
  • Bordeaux

5. Which of the names mentioned below is not another term for Rosé wine?

  • Rosado
  • Rosato
  • Roseh
  • Clarit

6. There are some Rosé wines produced in the US that are made by not fermenting them completely. What is such a wine called?

  • Blush Wine
  • Spring Wine
  • Summer Wine
  • Sweet Rose Wine

7. An often cheaper version of Rosé is the blush wine which is created from which grape?

  • Merlot
  • Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Syrah
  • Zinfandel

8. How much percentage of the retail price of a Rosé bottle is a tax in Australia?

  • 29%
  • 39%
  • 50%

9. Which of these celebrities produce Rosé wine in Provence?

  • George and Amal Clooney
  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
  • Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie

10. Which of the below mentioned is not a variety of wine?

  • Rose
  • Sauvignon
  • Savoie

11. Which of the below-mentioned film director owns a winery in Napa Valley?

  • Quentin Tarantino
  • Francis Ford Coppola
  • Clint Eastwood

12. Choose the correct name of the famous Portugues Rosé wine

  • Port
  • Petrus
  • Mateus

13. What is a frose drink?

  • A frozen drink made of Rosé wine
  • Finnish Rosé wine
  • A rose milkshake

14. A bottle of Rosé wine is expected to be consumed in how much time?

  • 5-6 years
  • 10-15 years
  • 2-3 years

15. What is Rosé wine called in Spain?

  • Rosato
  • Rosado
  • Rosalo

16. What is the best temperature for serving Rosé wine?

  • 10-20 degrees
  • 50-60 degrees
  • 25-45 degrees

17. Which of the below-mentioned grapes cannot be used to create a 100% single variety of Rosé wine?

  • Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Zinfandel
  • Sauvignon Blanc
  • Pinot Noir

Answers for Rosé wine quiz

  1. Red grapes
  2. 583 BC
  3. France
  4. Provence
  5. Clarit
  6. Blush Wine
  7. Zinfandel
  8. 29%
  9. Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie
  10. Savoie
  11. Francis Ford Coppola
  12. Mateus
  13. A frozen drink made of Rosé wine
  14. 2-3 years
  15. Rosado
  16. 50-60 degrees
  17. Sauvignon Blanc

