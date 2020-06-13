National Rose Day 2020: Take This Interesting Quiz If You Are A Rose Wine Lover

National Rosé Day is celebrated each year on the second Saturday of June. This day is celebrated on a large scale majorly in the US and across Europe. This year, National Rosé Day will be celebrated on June 13. This special day is observed to celebrate the unique Rosé wine that is enjoyed by people across the globe. Rosé wine is a highly popular wine that complements several dishes and is enjoyed by a large number of people. If you are also a fan of Rosé wine, take this fun and easy quiz to test your knowledge.
National Rosé Day quiz
1. What is Rosé wine made of?
- Pink grapes
- Blending white and red wine
- Red grapes
2. When is Rosé wine believed to have originated?
3. Which country produces the largest amount of Rosé wine?
4. Which of the below-mentioned places are popular for their Rosé production?
- Provence
- Sonoma
- Barossa Valley
- Bordeaux
5. Which of the names mentioned below is not another term for Rosé wine?
- Rosado
- Rosato
- Roseh
- Clarit
6. There are some Rosé wines produced in the US that are made by not fermenting them completely. What is such a wine called?
- Blush Wine
- Spring Wine
- Summer Wine
- Sweet Rose Wine
7. An often cheaper version of Rosé is the blush wine which is created from which grape?
- Merlot
- Cabernet Sauvignon
- Syrah
- Zinfandel
8. How much percentage of the retail price of a Rosé bottle is a tax in Australia?
9. Which of these celebrities produce Rosé wine in Provence?
- George and Amal Clooney
- Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
- Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie
10. Which of the below mentioned is not a variety of wine?
11. Which of the below-mentioned film director owns a winery in Napa Valley?
- Quentin Tarantino
- Francis Ford Coppola
- Clint Eastwood
12. Choose the correct name of the famous Portugues Rosé wine
13. What is a frose drink?
- A frozen drink made of Rosé wine
- Finnish Rosé wine
- A rose milkshake
14. A bottle of Rosé wine is expected to be consumed in how much time?
- 5-6 years
- 10-15 years
- 2-3 years
15. What is Rosé wine called in Spain?
16. What is the best temperature for serving Rosé wine?
- 10-20 degrees
- 50-60 degrees
- 25-45 degrees
17. Which of the below-mentioned grapes cannot be used to create a 100% single variety of Rosé wine?
- Cabernet Sauvignon
- Zinfandel
- Sauvignon Blanc
- Pinot Noir
Answers for Rosé wine quiz
- Red grapes
- 583 BC
- France
- Provence
- Clarit
- Blush Wine
- Zinfandel
- 29%
- Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie
- Savoie
- Francis Ford Coppola
- Mateus
- A frozen drink made of Rosé wine
- 2-3 years
- Rosado
- 50-60 degrees
- Sauvignon Blanc
