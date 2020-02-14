Natural Alternative To Yeast: These Blends Will Help To Fluff Your Bread

Yeast is an essential part of baking. It helps to convert the sugars in the dough into carbon dioxide, which causes the dough to rise and give your recipes a fluffy, strong structure. However, bakers at times lookout for natural alternatives to yeast as they might be intolerant to it or are seeking to cut it out of their diet.

Here are some of the best natural alternatives to yeast you can try while baking.

Baking Soda and Lemon

Baking soda and lemon mixture causes a reaction that creates carbon dioxide in the dough. It's this carbon dioxide that's responsible for making the bread rise. Simply add together equal parts baking soda and lemon juice equal to the amount of yeast supposed to be added.

Double-Acting Baking Powder

Baking powder is a natural alternative to yeast that is made from baking soda and cream of tartar. The cream of tartar acts as the acid against the baking soda and releases the carbon dioxide that is needed for the dough to rise. Double-acting baking powder gives the best results.

Milk and Vinegar

The mixture is used as a substitute for lemon, as lemon can overpower milk and destroy it. Take an equal amount of milk and vinegar. Combine in equal parts with baking soda. You can also just use plain buttermilk with baking soda.

Quick Bread

Quick bread is a type of bread that doesn't require the yeast to rise. It is also a great solution for making homemade bread while you’re trying to avoid yeast. Quick bread includes bread like banana, Irish soda, cornbread, and biscuits.

Disclaimer - The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Image Source - Shutterstock