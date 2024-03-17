Advertisement

Food colouring is a common ingredient used to enhance the appearance of various dishes, from baked goods to beverages. While synthetic food colourings have been widely used in the food industry, concerns about their safety and potential health risks have led to a growing interest in natural alternatives. Natural food colourings offer a safe and vibrant way to add colour to your culinary creations without the use of artificial additives. Here are some popular natural food colorings and their sources.

Beetroot powder

Beetroot powder is derived from dried and ground beetroot, which imparts a rich and vibrant reddish-pink colour to foods. It is commonly used to colour frosting, dough, smoothies, and desserts. Beetroot powder is not only natural but also rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, making it a healthier alternative to synthetic red food colorings.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a bright yellow spice derived from the root of the turmeric plant. It is commonly used in Asian cuisines, including our Indian cuisine, and has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Turmeric can be used to add a vibrant yellow colour to dishes such as rice, curries, sauces, and beverages. Its earthy flavour and vibrant hue make it a popular choice for both savoury and sweet dishes.

Spirulina powder

Spirulina powder is a blue-green algae that is rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. It can be used as a natural food colouring to impart a vibrant blue or green colour to foods and beverages. Spirulina powder is commonly used in smoothies, juices, desserts, and baked goods. Its natural pigments, such as phycocyanin, give it a vibrant colour while also providing health benefits.

Annatto extract

Annatto extract is derived from the seeds of the annatto tree and is commonly used as a natural food colouring in Latin American and Caribbean cuisines. It imparts a bright orange-red colour to foods such as rice, cheese, sauces, and snacks. Annatto extract is prized for its vibrant colour and earthy flavour, making it a popular choice for adding visual appeal to a wide range of dishes.

Purple sweet potato

Purple sweet potato is a vibrant purple root vegetable that can be used as a natural food colouring in various culinary applications. It can be boiled, mashed, or pureed to create a natural purple dye that can be used in baked goods, frostings, beverages, and desserts. Purple sweet potato is not only visually striking but also rich in antioxidants and nutrients, making it a healthy and colourful addition to your recipes.