New Delhi Eateries: Visit Aerocity For The Most Luxurious Dining Experience

Within its well-planned commercial arena, Aerocity serves the right combination of luxury and entertainment. The modern structures and clean roads make people go there often. Most restaurants have seating outside, which makes it really comfortable. With your friends or family, the luxurious interiors and the best music makes it the best place for a fun night.

Must-try restaurants in Aerocity

Farzi

Located in one of New Delhi's most spectacular places, it is one of the best hangout spots for spending time with your friends or your loved ones. Things that make this place even more awesome are the location, food, and drinks. Their food is good and you'll be spellbound by the presentation. Their decor is so lovely that it makes the place Instagrammable. Farzi Cafe is a great place to have a fun evening and has a spacious bar and a dance floor for you to party the night away. They also hot live performances here.

Read: Quiet Spots In Mumbai: List Of Places Where You Can Enjoy Sunset, Solitude & Sea Breeze

Plum By Bent Chair

This restaurant is the first innovative restaurant and retail outlet in India. This means you can also shop while eating here. You can buy anything from the plate on which you eat to the chair on which you sit. Shopaholics will love this place. Bent Chair, which is a renowned brand of decor and furniture, is a partner with them. This place gives you exactly what you would expect-a mirage of vivid, vibrant decoration that complements a rather unusual arrangement of the seating. This place is perfect for young people to enjoy their drinks and food, and click a lot of pictures.

Read: Top 3 Places In Mumbai That Serve Delicious Eggless Pancakes

Reve

Reve, with its best interiors and the cosy atmosphere and delicious French cuisine make it a perfect place to hang out. This location is decorated with glaze boll hanging from the ceiling, a hand-painted castle wall, and a cozy shelved corner. Reve is not just good with interiors but also the food is worth a try. The delicious French food and mocktails are something you cannot miss.

Read: Tbilisi: Things To Do And Places To Visit In The Capital City Of Georgia

Kampai

Kampai is the place where you can indulge yourself and see fresh sushi on fire. It's like Japan in Delhi. You'll feel like you arrived in Japan during the Cherry Blossom festival. The serene music, the decor, and the tables' electric candles make it the perfect spot. Crystal duck dumplings and prawn tempuras are must-try dishes here.

Read: Honeymoon In Europe: Check These Ideal Offbeat Places To Go On Your Honeymoon