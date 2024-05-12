Advertisement

When its too hot and the thought of turning on the oven feels like a daunting task, satisfy your sweet cravings with delicious no-bake coffee desserts that are guaranteed to cool you down and perk you up. From creamy tiramisu to refreshing coffee popsicles, these easy-to-make treats are perfect for indulging in the rich and bold flavors of coffee without breaking a sweat. Here are some delectable no-bake coffee desserts to try this summer.

Tiramisu

Transport yourself to the streets of Italy with a classic coffee tiramisu, made without any baking required. Layer ladyfinger biscuits soaked in espresso and rum with a luscious mascarpone cheese mixture flavoured with coffee liqueur and cocoa powder. Chill the tiramisu in the refrigerator for a few hours to allow the flavors to meld together, resulting in a decadent dessert that's creamy, boozy, and utterly irresistible.

Tiramisu | Image: Unsplash

Iced coffee popsicles

Beat the summer heat with homemade iced coffee popsicles that combine the refreshing taste of iced coffee with creamy sweetness. Simply mix brewed coffee with milk, sugar, and a splash of vanilla extract, then pour the mixture into popsicle molds and freeze until solid. For an extra treat, add a drizzle of chocolate sauce or caramel syrup before freezing for a decadent touch that will have you reaching for seconds.

No-bake coffee cheesecake

Indulge your sweet tooth with a velvety smooth no-bake cheesecake that's guaranteed to impress. Start by preparing a simple graham cracker crust, then whip up a creamy cheesecake filling infused with espresso powder or brewed coffee. Chill the cheesecake in the refrigerator until set, then garnish with whipped cream and chocolate shavings for an elegant finishing touch.

Coffee chocolate truffles

For a bite-sized treat that's perfect for sharing or gifting, whip up a batch of coffee chocolate truffles that are rich, decadent, and utterly addictive. Combine melted chocolate with heavy cream and instant coffee granules to create a silky smooth ganache, then roll the mixture into bite-sized balls and coat them in cocoa powder or crushed nuts. Chill the truffles until firm, then savor each luxurious bite as the creamy coffee flavor melts in your mouth.

Coffee dessert | Image: Unsplash

Coffee panna cotta

Elevate your dessert game with a sophisticated coffee panna cotta that's as elegant as it is delicious. Infuse cream with espresso or strong brewed coffee, then sweeten with sugar and gelatin to create a creamy custard-like texture. Serve the panna cotta in individual ramekins or glasses, garnished with a drizzle of caramel sauce or a sprinkle of cocoa powder for an extra touch of indulgence.