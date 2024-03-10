×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

No-bake Desserts For Summer That Will Satiate Your Sweet-cravings

These no-bake desserts are perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings without breaking a sweat.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
No bake desserts for summer
No bake desserts for summer | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the temperatures rise, the last thing you want to do is turn on the oven and heat up your kitchen. Thankfully, there are plenty of delicious no-bake dessert options that will satisfy your sweet tooth without adding extra warmth to your home. Here are five tempting no-bake desserts, including two Indian-inspired options, perfect for summer.

No-Bake cheesecake

Whip up a creamy and decadent no-bake cheesecake that requires minimal effort and no oven time. Simply mix together cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract, and whipped cream until smooth and fluffy. Pour the mixture into a graham cracker crust and refrigerate until set. Top with fresh berries or a drizzle of chocolate sauce for added indulgence.

No-bake cheesecake | Image: Unsplash

Mango Mastani

Cool off with this refreshing and indulgent Indian-inspired dessert drink. Blend together ripe mangoes, milk, sugar, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream until smooth and creamy. Pour the mixture into glasses and top with a dollop of whipped cream, chopped nuts, and a sprinkle of saffron for a touch of luxury.

No-bake peanut butter bars

For a satisfying sweet and salty treat, whip up a batch of no-bake peanut butter bars. Mix together peanut butter, melted butter, powdered sugar, and graham cracker crumbs until well combined. Press the mixture into a pan and chill until firm. Cut into squares and drizzle with melted chocolate for an extra indulgent finish.

Chilled kheer

Chilled kheer | Image: Unsplash

Kheer is a versatile dessert that is as delicious piping hot as it is properly chilled. Store your kheer, made with sugar or jaggery, in the fridge and enjoy it. You can also add the seasonal favourite mango or even a few drops of rose water. This can be the most perfect summer treat.

Icebox cake

Create a show-stopping dessert with layers of cookies or graham crackers, whipped cream, and your favourite toppings. Simply alternate layers of cookies and whipped cream in a baking dish, then refrigerate overnight until the cookies soften and the flavours meld together. Top with fresh fruit, chocolate shavings, or caramel sauce before serving.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

25 minutes ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

31 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

an hour ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

an hour ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

an hour ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

an hour ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IPL 2024: Strongest probable playing XIs of IPL teams

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  2. Three From Kanpur Drown In Saryu River In Ayodhya

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. 'Hooliganism Going to Lose Again': BJP's Sharp Retort to Akhilesh Yadav

    Lok Sabha Elections25 minutes ago

  4. Janhvi Kapoor Glitters In Sheer Blue Saree

    Web Stories26 minutes ago

  5. TBMAUJ Singer Raghav Says He Was ‘Scared’ To Remake The Title Song

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo