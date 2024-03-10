Advertisement

As the temperatures rise, the last thing you want to do is turn on the oven and heat up your kitchen. Thankfully, there are plenty of delicious no-bake dessert options that will satisfy your sweet tooth without adding extra warmth to your home. Here are five tempting no-bake desserts, including two Indian-inspired options, perfect for summer.

No-Bake cheesecake

Whip up a creamy and decadent no-bake cheesecake that requires minimal effort and no oven time. Simply mix together cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract, and whipped cream until smooth and fluffy. Pour the mixture into a graham cracker crust and refrigerate until set. Top with fresh berries or a drizzle of chocolate sauce for added indulgence.

No-bake cheesecake | Image: Unsplash

Mango Mastani

Cool off with this refreshing and indulgent Indian-inspired dessert drink. Blend together ripe mangoes, milk, sugar, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream until smooth and creamy. Pour the mixture into glasses and top with a dollop of whipped cream, chopped nuts, and a sprinkle of saffron for a touch of luxury.

No-bake peanut butter bars

For a satisfying sweet and salty treat, whip up a batch of no-bake peanut butter bars. Mix together peanut butter, melted butter, powdered sugar, and graham cracker crumbs until well combined. Press the mixture into a pan and chill until firm. Cut into squares and drizzle with melted chocolate for an extra indulgent finish.

Chilled kheer

Chilled kheer | Image: Unsplash

Kheer is a versatile dessert that is as delicious piping hot as it is properly chilled. Store your kheer, made with sugar or jaggery, in the fridge and enjoy it. You can also add the seasonal favourite mango or even a few drops of rose water. This can be the most perfect summer treat.

Icebox cake

Create a show-stopping dessert with layers of cookies or graham crackers, whipped cream, and your favourite toppings. Simply alternate layers of cookies and whipped cream in a baking dish, then refrigerate overnight until the cookies soften and the flavours meld together. Top with fresh fruit, chocolate shavings, or caramel sauce before serving.