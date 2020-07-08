No Onion No Garlic Snacks That Are Healthy And Can Be Munched At Any Time Of The Day

As the Coronavirus-induced lockdown has cooped people indoors, a large section of people are more conscious about their health and what they eat in a day. A section of health-conscious people prefer to consume food items with no onion and no garlic. If you are also looking for best jain and best saatvik snacks, here are 8 recipes of no onion and garlic snacks.

No Onion No Garlic Snacks recipe

1. Khaman dhokla

This savoury steamed cake made out of gram flour, aka besan, has a gentle and fluffy texture. This tangy-sweet delicacy could be a nice snack for any time of the day. It is often served with mint or coriander or uncooked papaya chutney which is a treat for the taste buds.

2. Aloo paratha

Aloo paratha is undoubtedly one of the most popular Indian breakfasts. It is a piping-hot crisp wheat flatbread with spiced potato filling. Aloo parantha not only tastes good, but is also considered one of the best options for morning breakfast. You can team it with a bowl of yoghurt or a tangy-spicy pickle.

3. Chakli

Chakli, a savoury snack, is typically made from flours of rice, bengal gram (brown chickpea) and black gram (urad daal). Depending on the type and proportion of flours used, it has numerous variations. You can much on this deep-fried snack at any time of the day or with a cup of tea.

4. Idli chutney

Originating from the Indian subcontinent, idli is widely loved by health enthusiasts. As Idli is a fermented food, and fermentation increases the bio-availability of minerals in food, helping the body absorb more nutrition. Another reason why idlis are one of the most preferred breakfasts is that it is light and fills you with energy. A plate of idlis with coconut chutney can make you feel full for a longer time.

5. Methi Thepla

Methi Thepla is considered as a very common breakfast in Gujarat. Just like parantha, thepla is easy to prepare and the added advantage is, it lasts longer than parantha. You can store them in the fridge for 4-5 days in an airtight container. You can have the theplas with plain yoghurt (curd) or lemon pickle or mango pickle or aam ka chunda.

