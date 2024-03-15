Updated March 15th, 2024 at 23:15 IST
Non-sugary Food Items That Will Uplift Your Mood: Oats To Fatty Fish
There certain foods that help you relax, and proliferate positive emotions within you, choose your pick from anywhere between kombucha to bananas.
In moments of emotional downturns, it's common to seek comfort in food. Yet, the temporary solace found in sugary or high-calorie snacks often leads to regrettable health consequences. Amidst this, the quest for foods that can uplift one's mood without adverse effects gains importance. It's essential to acknowledge that mood fluctuations can stem from various factors, including stress, environmental changes, sleep quality, genetic predispositions, and nutritional deficiencies. However, incorporating certain nutrient-rich foods into your diet can play a significant role in enhancing brain health and mitigating mood disorders.
Fatty fish
Fatty fish, such as salmon and albacore tuna, are abundant in omega-3 fatty acids, essential fats that the body cannot produce independently. Omega-3s, particularly docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), have been associated with reduced depression levels due to their contribution to brain cell membrane fluidity and mood regulation.
Fermented Foods
Foods like kimchi, yogurt, kefir, kombucha, and sauerkraut undergo fermentation, promoting gut health, which is increasingly linked to mood enhancement. A healthy gut microbiome is thought to correlate with lower depression rates.
Bananas
Rich in vitamin B6, bananas aid in the synthesis of dopamine and serotonin, neurotransmitters responsible for feelings of well-being. Their fiber content also ensures a slow release of sugar, stabiliSing blood sugar levels and mood.
Oats
As a whole grain, oats provide a steady energy source throughout the day, thanks to their fibrE content which moderates the digestion of carbs. This process helps maintain stable energy levels and mood.
Berries
Consumption of fruits and vegetables, particularly berries rich in antioxidants, has been linked to lower depression rates. The exact mechanism remains under investigation, but diets high in antioxidants may reduce inflammation related to depression.
Nuts and Seeds
A valuable source of plant-based proteins, healthy fats, and fiber, nuts and seeds also contain tryptophan, an amino acid essential for serotonin production. These mood-boosting benefits underscore the importance of nuts and seeds in diets focused on brain health, such as the MIND and Mediterranean diets.
