Noodles and chow mein are both popular dishes in Asian cuisine, but they are not exactly the same. However, the two are often used interchangeably, especially in Indian street food culture. While they may appear similar to the untrained eye, there are distinct differences that set them apart.

What are noodles?

Noodles are a staple in many Asian cuisines and come in various shapes and sizes. They are made from unleavened dough of wheat, rice, or buckwheat flour, and can be served in a variety of ways, from soups to stir-fries. Noodles are typically long, thin strands, and can be either fresh or dried.

Representative image of chow mein | Image: Pexels

What are chow mein?

Chow mein, on the other hand, is a specific Chinese stir-fried noodle dish. The name "chow mein" translates to "fried noodles" in Cantonese. The dish usually consists of noodles that are stir-fried with vegetables, meat (such as chicken, beef, or pork), and sometimes seafood. Chow mein noodles are often fried to a crispy texture, giving them a distinct crunchiness that sets them apart from other types of noodles.

What is the difference between noodles and chow mein?

Preparation

Noodles can be boiled, steamed, or stir-fried and served with a variety of sauces or toppings.

Chow mein noodles are specifically stir-fried until crispy, often with a mix of vegetables and proteins.

Texture

Noodles can vary in texture depending on how they are prepared, but they are generally softer.

Chow mein noodles have a crispy texture due to the frying process, providing a contrast to the soft ingredients in the dish.

Ingredients

Noodles can be made from different types of flour and can include various ingredients depending on the dish.

Chow mein typically includes specific ingredients like bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, and protein of choice, along with a savory sauce.

Origin of cuisine

Noodles are a broader category found in many Asian cuisines, including Chinese, Japanese, and Vietnamese.

Chow mein is a specific Chinese dish that originated in Cantonese cuisine.