Advertisement

Jackfruit is a delicious fruit and every single part of it can be enjoyed as food. It is one of those rare fruits that can be enjoyed both raw and ripe. In fact, curry made with jackfruit is known as vegetarian mutton due to the similarity in taste and texture. So, what are the nutritional benefits of the fruit and dishes that you can make with jackfruit or kathal? Let us find out.

Raw jackfruit

Raw jackfruit | Image: Unsplash

Nutritional Benefits

Raw jackfruit is prized for its meaty texture and neutral flavour. Despite its mild taste, raw jackfruit is packed with essential nutrients, including dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It is particularly rich in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that supports immune function, collagen production, and skin health. Raw jackfruit is also a good source of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and fluid balance in the body.

Advertisement

Health benefits

Including raw jackfruit into your diet can offer various health benefits. The high fibre content aids in digestion and promotes gastrointestinal health by preventing constipation and supporting regular bowel movements. Additionally, raw jackfruit has a low glycemic index, meaning it does not cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, making it suitable for individuals managing diabetes or looking to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Advertisement

What to cook with raw jackfruit?

Raw jackfruit is a versatile ingredient used in savoury dishes, particularly in vegetarian and vegan cooking. It can be cooked and seasoned to resemble the texture of meat, making it an excellent plant-based alternative in dishes such as jackfruit curry, biryani, stir-fries, tacos, and sandwiches. Raw jackfruit can also be shredded and used as a filling in wraps, burgers, and salads, adding a nutritious and flavorful component to meals.

Advertisement

Ripe jackfruit

Ripe jackfruit | Image: Unsplash

Nutritional benefits

Ripe jackfruit, characterised by its sweet and tropical flavour, is a nutritional powerhouse packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is an excellent source of vitamin A, which promotes eye health, immune function, and skin regeneration. Ripe jackfruit also provides significant amounts of vitamin B6, potassium, and magnesium, which support nerve function, muscle health, and heart health.

Health benefits

Consuming ripe jackfruit offers various health benefits, thanks to its rich nutrient profile. The high levels of antioxidants, such as carotenoids and flavonoids, help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body, reducing the risk of chronic diseases and supporting overall well-being. Ripe jackfruit also contains natural sugars, fibre, and water, making it a satisfying and hydrating snack that can help curb cravings and promote weight management when consumed in moderation.

What to cook with ripe jackfruit?

Ripe jackfruit can be enjoyed fresh as a delicious and nutritious snack or added into desserts, smoothies, and baked goods. It can be used to make jackfruit ice cream, jams, preserves, and fruit salads, adding a sweet twist to your favourite recipes.