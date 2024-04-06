Advertisement

Starting your day on a healthy note is one of the best services you can do for your body. You get added energy just by improving the quality of your breakfast meals. Three very popular choices are oats, muesli and quinoa. Each of these ingredients brings its own set of benefits to the table, making it essential to understand their differences and which one might be the best fit for your dietary preferences and health goals.

Oats

Oats are a staple breakfast grain known for their versatility and nutritional benefits. They are rich in fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which helps reduce cholesterol levels and promote heart health. Oats are also a good source of complex carbohydrates, providing sustained energy levels throughout the morning. Additionally, oats contain essential vitamins and minerals such as manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, and iron. They can be enjoyed in various forms, including oatmeal, overnight oats, or added to smoothies and baked goods.

Oats | Image: Unsplash

Muesli

Muesli is a wholesome breakfast cereal made from rolled oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and sometimes grains like barley or wheat flakes. It is often consumed with milk, yoghurt, or fruit juice and can be customised with additional toppings like fresh fruits or honey. Muesli offers a balanced combination of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats, along with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants from its ingredients. It provides a hearty and filling breakfast option that can help maintain energy levels and support overall health and well-being.

Muesli | Image: Unsplash

Quinoa

Quinoa is a nutrient-dense pseudocereal that has gained popularity for its impressive nutritional profile. It is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians and vegans. Quinoa is also gluten-free, high in fibre, and rich in vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, iron, and zinc. It offers sustained energy release and helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it a suitable option for individuals with diabetes or those looking to manage their weight. Quinoa can be cooked and enjoyed as a breakfast porridge, added to salads, or used as a substitute for rice or pasta in various dishes.

Quinoa | Image: Unsplash

Which one should you eat?

The choice between oats, muesli, and quinoa ultimately depends on your individual dietary preferences, nutritional needs, and health goals. If you prefer a classic breakfast option with a comforting taste and texture, oats may be the way to go. Muesli offers a more customisable and versatile option with added nuts, seeds, and dried fruits for extra flavour and added nutrition. Quinoa, on the other hand, provides a mix of protein, fibre, and essential nutrients, making it a perfect choice for those who want a plant-based protein source.