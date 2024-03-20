×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

One Meal A Day Diet: Know The Benefits And Risks Involved

Delves into the world of new dietary plan like One Meal A Day (OMAD), which is gaining popularity as part of the intermittent fasting diet.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
OMAD diet
OMAD diet | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The One Meal a Day (OMAD) diet, a form of intermittent fasting that involves eating only once within a 24-hour period, is gaining traction among those seeking a flexible approach to weight management without the need to count calories or eliminate specific foods. According to a report by Medical News Today, the OMAD diet operates on a 23:1 fasting-to-eating ratio, allowing individuals to consume their daily caloric intake in just one hour, with the remaining 23 hours designated for fasting.

Advocates of the OMAD diet appreciate the simplicity it offers, eliminating the need for detailed dietary tracking or restrictions beyond the single daily meal. This approach allows for personal preferences in food selection, encouraging participants to enjoy their favourite meals without additional dietary constraints, as per a Healthline report.

Risks of OMAD plan 

Despite its appeal, the OMAD diet poses potential drawbacks and health risks. Concerns arise regarding the diet's sustainability and its impact on nutritional adequacy. Given the restricted eating window, individuals may find it challenging to meet their nutritional requirements with just one meal, potentially leading to nutrient deficiencies. Health professionals have cautioned that such a limited intake could also result in feelings of extreme hunger, weakness, and fluctuations in blood sugar levels, which could affect overall well-being and lifestyle quality as per a Medical News Today report.

Image credit: Unsplasha

Benefits of OMAD diet

A 2021 study published in Frontiers in Physiology highlighted that consuming a single meal daily could lead to weight loss without negatively affecting physical performance. Similarly, a 2020 review in The Journal of Physiology found that time-restricted fasting might reduce calorie consumption and encourage weight reduction. However, these benefits must be weighed against the diet's potential risks and the importance of a balanced, nutrient-rich diet.

Image credit: Unsplash

Experts advise careful consideration and, where necessary, consultation with healthcare professionals before embarking on the OMAD diet, especially for individuals with specific health conditions or nutritional needs, according to a Medical News Today report.

