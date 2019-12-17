Origin Of Tea And Other Facts About Your Favourite 'chai' That Will Leave You Surprised

Tea, an ancient refreshment beverage, is loved and celebrated by millions of people in the world. The people who relish the soothing feel of consuming tea always wonder about its origin and the health benefits that follow its consumption. Here is everything that a person needs to know about the benefits of tea and its origin.

Origin of Tea in the world

According to a legend followed since ages, an ancient Chinese Emperor, Shen Nung, was walking in the woods with a bowl of boiled water. On his way, the almighty king observed that many leaves from the tea tree have fallen in his bowl. These leaves seemed magical to the emperor as they changed the colour of the water. Amazed Shen Nung found it interesting and out of curiosity he took a sip from the water. After taking the sip, he was fascinated by the flavour and so he tested out many herbs on himself to understand their properties. In this process, he found out tea's restorative and refreshing properties. The Chinese are believed to be the first people to use tea as a beverage. Although there are many origin stories, many people only believe the legend of the Emperor Shen Nung to be the real one.

Benefits of Tea

Many scientists and researchers have been researching on benefits of tea on the human body and its addictive nature. The first book on this subject was written by Wang Bao in 59 B.C.The book dealt with how to prepare tea, its usage and preparation methods. After this, a Chinese surgeon, Hua Tuo, wrote a book on how tea helps a human mind.

He found that tea helps in:

Improvement of mental function

Fighting tiredness

According to recent researches, tea also helps in:

Reducing the risk of heart attack

It has antioxidants

Less caffeine than coffee

