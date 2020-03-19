Pakhala Bhata Recipe: Know Steps To Prepare This Odisha Delicacy

Pakhala Bhata is the authentic dish of Odisha. It is the best dish during the scorching summer season. Eating pakhala during the summer season helps keep the body temperature in check. It is a populra dish in a few parts of India like Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam and Chattisgarh. It is also consumed outside India in Myanmar and Bangladesh as well. The dish is prepared with very few ingredients in which rice is the main ingredient. Pakhala in authentic style is prepared by cooling cooked rice in water and keeping it overnight, which is called ‘Basi Pakhala’. In today’s world of fast food, there is another way of preparing Pakhala, called ‘Saja Pakhala’, by cooling it in water and adding curd to it. Also added are roasted mustard, curry leaves and ginger. This combo blends into an irresistible taste. The water is called ‘Torani’. The best combination is that of Pakhala, saga bhaja, Badi Chura and roasted vegetables (potato, ladyfinger, etc). If you are a non-vegetarian, fish fry creates magic with Pakhala.
Also Read: Ghugni Recipes: Learn To Make This Popular Bihari Dish Easily
Also Read: Get Winter Ready With These Tea Recipes To Boost Your Immunity And Keep Yourself Warm
Also Read: 3 Hot Chocolate Recipes You Can Try This Lazy Christmas Morning
Also Read: Winter Face Masks For All Types Of Skin And DIY Recipes For Them