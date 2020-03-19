Pakhala Bhata Recipe: Know Steps To Prepare This Odisha Delicacy

Pakhala Bhata is the authentic dish of Odisha. It is the best dish during the scorching summer season. Eating pakhala during the summer season helps keep the body temperature in check. It is a populra dish in a few parts of India like Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam and Chattisgarh. It is also consumed outside India in Myanmar and Bangladesh as well. The dish is prepared with very few ingredients in which rice is the main ingredient. Pakhala in authentic style is prepared by cooling cooked rice in water and keeping it overnight, which is called ‘Basi Pakhala’. In today’s world of fast food, there is another way of preparing Pakhala, called ‘Saja Pakhala’, by cooling it in water and adding curd to it. Also added are roasted mustard, curry leaves and ginger. This combo blends into an irresistible taste. The water is called ‘Torani’. The best combination is that of Pakhala, saga bhaja, Badi Chura and roasted vegetables (potato, ladyfinger, etc). If you are a non-vegetarian, fish fry creates magic with Pakhala.

Also Read: Ghugni Recipes: Learn To Make This Popular Bihari Dish Easily

How to prepare Dahi Pakhala/ Pakhala Bhata/ Water Rice in an authentic way

Ingredients:

1 or 1 ½ cup of cooked rice

2 to 3 cups to water

½ to 1 cup of curd/yoghurt

1 small tablespoon of mustards

3-4 stems of curry leaves or 10-15 curry leaves

Salt to taste

1 red dry chilli

1 smashed ginger

1 tablespoon of oil

Also Read: Get Winter Ready With These Tea Recipes To Boost Your Immunity And Keep Yourself Warm

Method for preparation

To prepare Saja Pakhala

Add 1 bowl of cooked rice with 2 bowls of water and allow it to cool.

Put a pan on medium flame.

Once it is hot; add, add 1 tbsp oil.

Add curry leaves, mustard seeds and dry chillis.

Now simmer the flame and add ½ cup water.

Allow it to cool.

Add everything with curd, smashed ginger and salt to the bowl containing rice and water.

Mix well.

Also Read: 3 Hot Chocolate Recipes You Can Try This Lazy Christmas Morning

To prepare Basi Pakhala

Add 1 bowl of cooked rice with 2 bowls of water and allow it to cool.

Keep for 6-8 hours.

Mix well and Enjoy.

Also Read: Winter Face Masks For All Types Of Skin And DIY Recipes For Them

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock