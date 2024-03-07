×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Pal Dhaba: The New Celebrity Pit Spot That's Going Viral

Pal Dhaba, known for serving authentic Punjabi cuisine, is soon becoming viral on social media with appreciation posts from actors like Sidharth Malhotra.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pal Dhaba
Pal Dhaba | Image:Sidharth Malhotra/ X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the metropolis of Chandigarh, a North Indian gem awaits food lovers and travel enthusiasts alike. Pal Dhaba located in Sector 28, Market Area, Chandigarh has become a food stop for celebrities like Sidharth Malhorta and Kiara Advani to have every Punjabi's favourite post meal drink lassi. 

Food for B-town celebrities 

Established in 1960, Pal Dhaba has become synonymous with Chandigarh's beloved food culture in an area full of car tyre outlets. The dhaba's popular offerings including the succulent Butter Chicken, dal makhani, mutton curry, and chicken curry are known to attract die-hard non-vegetarian foodies.

Sidharth Malhotra on March 7 posted, "Chandigarh ki lassi se ishq hua."

Image credit: Sidharth Malhotra/ X 

This small establishment's authentic Punjabi cuisine offering has also attracted the likes of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was seen living their parathas served with thick dahi, green chillies, onions and lemon. This Chandigarh foodie's paradise is a 125 seater spread over two showrooms and two booths. 

More about this celeb favourite 

Pal Dhaba's fame has reached far and wide, attracting celebrities and food critics from almost every year. When you enter this humble establishment, diners can see the dhaba's walls, adorned with photographs of famous personalities who have dined there like 

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

The dhaba's inviting ambience is known to capture the welcoming nature of the people of Punjab, while it's affordability, and hope for a chance to meet their beloved celebrity has been a major reason for food enthusiasts to revisit this joint.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

