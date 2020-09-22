'Palak, Paneer & Pakistan On Pizza? NO': Twitter Calls Peace-pizza A 'plot To Start WW3'

A pizza restaurant 'Pizza 4P's' in Vietnam has introduced a new variation called the ‘India-Pakistan’ peace pizza. Journalist Michael Tatarski shared a tweet stating that the "ever-adventurous" Pizza 4P’s has introduced three ‘peace pizzas,’ including US-China, India-Pakistan and Israel-Palestine.

'We can live together in peace'

"They say that if these flavours can live together on a pizza, surely we can live together in peace," he said and added, "Has Jared Kushner tried this?" The restaurant, which appears to have introduced these three flavours, is in Ho Chi Minh city of Vietnam and its website says that it's ambition is not to simply be “A Great Pizza Restaurant”, adding, "We have a bigger vision – Make the World Smile for Peace." The name 4P’s represents our wish “For Peace” – for the world to be filled with this kind of Peace, it says.

The ever-adventurous Pizza 4P’s has introduced three ‘peace pizzas,’ including US-China, India-Pakistan and Israel-Palestine. They say that if these flavors can live together on a pizza, surely we can live together in peace. Has Jared Kushner tried this? pic.twitter.com/no3KmwG8fK — Michael Tatarski (@miketatarski) September 20, 2020

The India-Pakistan pizza is a combination of ‘Delhi Palak Paneer’ and ‘Karachi Chapli Kebab’. The China-USA pizza consists of ‘Shanghai Chill Shrimp’ and ‘New York Buffalo Chicken’, whereas the Israel-Palestine peace pizza combines ‘Tel Aviv Zaatar Hummus’ with ‘Ramallah Musakhan’.

'Palak, Paneer and Pak on pizza. NO'

However, social media users did not seem to be impressed by the concept of these ‘peace pizzas’. Editor of news agency ANI Smita Prakash, retweeted the 'peace pizza' and wrote, 'No. Please. Palak, Paneer and Pak on pizza. NO.'

Ugh! No. Please. Palak, Paneer and Pak on pizza. NO. https://t.co/Ff5E1aLvOt — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) September 21, 2020

This looks like a conspiracy to start WWIII. — FJ (@Natsecjeff) September 21, 2020

I don't want this kind of peace.. — Aditya (@KumarAditya0) September 21, 2020

These look awful and I am now pro war — Matt just wear a mask for crying out loud Parsfiel (@MParsfield) September 20, 2020

The China-USA one sounds awful, too. — Kate Walton (@waltonkate) September 20, 2020

The relations between have USA-China have weakened over the past few months over a range of issues including trade and national security. India and Pakistan have a history of conflicts since the partition in 1947 and Israel and Palestine have been engaged in conflict over the latter’s annexation of territories in West Bank and Gaza.

