'Palak, Paneer & Pakistan On Pizza? NO': Twitter Calls Peace-pizza A 'plot To Start WW3'

A pizza restaurant 'Pizza 4P's' in Vietnam has introduced a new variation called the ‘India-Pakistan’ peace pizza. Social media users are not impressed with it.

Jay Pandya
A pizza restaurant 'Pizza 4P's' in Vietnam has introduced a new variation called the ‘India-Pakistan’ peace pizza. Journalist  Michael Tatarski shared a tweet stating that the "ever-adventurous" Pizza 4P’s has introduced three ‘peace pizzas,’ including US-China, India-Pakistan and Israel-Palestine.

'We can live together in peace'

"They say that if these flavours can live together on a pizza, surely we can live together in peace," he said and added, "Has Jared Kushner tried this?" The restaurant, which appears to have introduced these three flavours, is in Ho Chi Minh city of Vietnam and its website says that it's ambition is not to simply be “A Great Pizza Restaurant”, adding, "We have a bigger vision – Make the World Smile for Peace." The name 4P’s represents our wish “For Peace” – for the world to be filled with this kind of Peace, it says.

The India-Pakistan pizza is a combination of ‘Delhi Palak Paneer’ and ‘Karachi Chapli Kebab’. The China-USA pizza consists of ‘Shanghai Chill Shrimp’ and ‘New York Buffalo Chicken’, whereas the Israel-Palestine peace pizza combines ‘Tel Aviv Zaatar Hummus’ with ‘Ramallah Musakhan’.

'Palak, Paneer and Pak on pizza. NO'

However, social media users did not seem to be impressed by the concept of these ‘peace pizzas’. Editor of news agency ANI Smita Prakash, retweeted the 'peace pizza' and wrote, 'No. Please. Palak, Paneer and Pak on pizza. NO.'

The relations between have USA-China have weakened over the past few months over a range of issues including trade and national security. India and Pakistan have a history of conflicts since the partition in 1947 and Israel and Palestine have been engaged in conflict over the latter’s annexation of territories in West Bank and Gaza.

