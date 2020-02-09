Paleolithic Diet Is A Trending Diet Fad; Here Is Why One Should Follow It

The Paleolithic diet is a diet that typically includes lean meat, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. It is a dietary plan based on foods that were eaten during the Paleolithic era, where food was obtained by hunting and gathering. The Paleolithic diet also includes dairy products, legumes, and grains.

It is also popularly known as Paleo diet, Stone Age diet, hunter-gatherer diet and caveman diet.

The objective of following this diet

The main aim of following a Paleolithic diet is a practice of returning to a way of eating similar to what the early humans ate. The reasoning behind the Palaeolithic diet is that the present modern diet that has emerged with farming practices is mismatched to the human body.

It argues that modern farming has changed the eating structure of people and it has established dairy, grains and legumes as additional staples in the human diet. And this change in the diet of people has outpaced the body's ability to adapt. This rapid change and mismatch in the diet are observed as a contributing factor to the prevalence of obesity, diabetes and heart disease today.

Reasons to follow a paleo diet

If you want to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight, then a Paleolithic diet is recommended.

If you have an improper diet plan, then the Paleolithic diet can help planning your meals.

What to eat-

Fruits

Vegetables

Nuts and seeds

Lean meats, especially grass-fed animals or wild game

Fish, especially those rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, mackerel and albacore tuna

Oils from fruits and nuts, such as olive oil or walnut oil

What to avoid (not to eat)

Grains, such as wheat, oats and barley

Legumes, such as beans, lentils, peanuts and peas

Dairy products

Refined sugar

Salt

Potatoes

Highly processed foods in general

The Paleolithic diet also emphasises drinking water and being physically active every day

Results of this Paleolithic diet:

According to medical reports and experts, a number of randomised clinical trials have related the paleo diet to other eating plans, such as the Mediterranean Diet or the Diabetes Diet. However, an overall trial suggests that a paleo diet may provide some additional benefits to your health. Following are the benefits of the Paleolithic diet:

More weight loss

Improved glucose tolerance

Better blood pressure control

Lower triglycerides

Better appetite management

Disclaimer: The health benefit of this Paleolithic diet mentioned above have been sourced from various health sites. However, before making any changes to your diet, it is advised to take inputs from your nutritionists.

