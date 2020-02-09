Paleolithic Diet Is A Trending Diet Fad; Here Is Why One Should Follow It

The Paleolithic diet is a diet that typically includes lean meat, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. It is a dietary plan based on foods that were eaten during the Paleolithic era, where food was obtained by hunting and gathering. The Paleolithic diet also includes dairy products, legumes, and grains.
It is also popularly known as Paleo diet, Stone Age diet, hunter-gatherer diet and caveman diet.
The main aim of following a Paleolithic diet is a practice of returning to a way of eating similar to what the early humans ate. The reasoning behind the Palaeolithic diet is that the present modern diet that has emerged with farming practices is mismatched to the human body.
It argues that modern farming has changed the eating structure of people and it has established dairy, grains and legumes as additional staples in the human diet. And this change in the diet of people has outpaced the body's ability to adapt. This rapid change and mismatch in the diet are observed as a contributing factor to the prevalence of obesity, diabetes and heart disease today.
According to medical reports and experts, a number of randomised clinical trials have related the paleo diet to other eating plans, such as the Mediterranean Diet or the Diabetes Diet. However, an overall trial suggests that a paleo diet may provide some additional benefits to your health. Following are the benefits of the Paleolithic diet:
