Papaya Leaves Have Many Health And Skin Benefits, Here's All You Need To Know About It

Papaya is grown in tropical regions and is possibly one of the most loved fruits in the world. The yellowish-orange fleshy fruit is said to be rich in contents of vitamin E, C, and beta-carotene making it loaded with antioxidant properties. The seeds are rich in fatty acids and papaya oil and have a sharp peppery flavour that can also be used in place of your spices. While papaya has many benefits, papaya leaves to are very beneficial for health. Here are the advantages of consuming papaya leaves.

Benefits of papaya leaves

Papaya leaf is lately gaining importance in a world of nutrition for packing incredible health and skin benefits. Like the fruit itself, the leaf is rich in enzymes like papain and chymopapain, which helps in aid digestion, prevents bloating and other digestive disorders. Apart from digestion, the strong alkaloid compounds like karpain in it work effectively against fighting dandruff and balding. Papaya leaves also contain high amounts of vitamins A, C, E, K, and B and minerals like calcium, magnesium, sodium magnesium and iron. Take a look at some of the other benefits of papaya leaves.

Home Remedy to aid recovery from Dengue

A common remedy that is advised to recovering dengue patients by all is papaya leaf juice. Dengue is caused by infected Aedes mosquitoes, who transmit the disease into our blood. Dengue fever severely brings down the blood platelet count, and the extracts from papaya leaf are known to help increase this platelet count. Bangalore-based nutritionist, Dr. Sheela Krishnaswamy has said, "Studies have proved that papaya leaf juice contributes significantly in the production of platelets and increase the platelet count”.

Cure to Menstrual Pain

Papaya leaf juice works wonders to ease the menstrual flow and reduce the pain. Drinking this juice also brings down PMS symptoms. Its potent healing properties balance hormones and regulate menstruation cycles. You can try this concoction to treat your menstrual pain: take one papaya leaf, a pinch of salt and tamarind, mix them all in a glass of water and bring it to boil. This juice should ease your pain greatly.

Helps treat skin problems

Papaya leaf juice has a rich content of vitamin C and A, which boost skin health and lend you healthier and radiant skin. Papaya leaf juice suppresses the activity of free radicals. The presence of karpain compounds checks the growth of excess micro-organisms, and cleanses your skin of the toxins, providing protection against skin problems like pimples, freckles and acne.

Disclaimer:

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.