Papri Chat Easy Recipe That You Can Make At Home For A Fun Party

Papri Chat is popular street food and is eaten as an evening snack at many locations in India as well. The popular North Indian snack is a tangy sweet and sour street food and can be made in using various ingredients. The star ingredients of the recipe include chutneys, potato, curd, and papri. Indian chat recipes like sev puri, papri chat, and dahi puri are similar to each other because of their mix and match ingredients. Check out this papri chat recipe that is easy to make at home and could definitely go with a themed house party.

Papri Chat ingredients

Ingredients include papris, boiled and mashed potatoes, curd, green chutney, date-tamarind chutney, salt, chat masala, cumin seeds powder, chilli powder; while you can use coriander powder, chopped tomatoes, sev, and onions for garnishing.

Papri Chat Recipe

For the preparation of papri chat, roughly break each papri into 4-5 small pieces. Start with arranging the papris at the bottom of the serving plate.

Place the mashed boiled potatoes and top it with curd, date-tamarind chutney, and green chutney in the proportion of your preference.

For seasoning, add salt, chaat masala and cumin seeds powder and red chilli powder on top of it. Serve the papri chat immediately while garnishing it with coriander and sev.

The healthier version of the papri chat is made by using baked papris instead of fried, as well as adding pomegranates, boiled chickpeas, low-fat curd and sprouts to give them additional nutrients.

Gupta Chat Centre in Matunga, SpiceKlub in Lower Parel, Delhi Highway at Marol, papri chat at Girgaon Chowpatty, Ram & Shyam food stall at Santacruz, Khau Galli in Ghatkopar and Saroj Fabrics Chaat Wala in Khar are some of the popular papri chat locales in Mumbai that you can try out for your own recipe inspiration.