Parathas In Mumbai That Must Be Tried For Their Rich Flavour

Parathas are one of the favourite food items of Indians across the world. The best parathas in the world are undoubtedly sold in the north of India. If you wish to have authentic north Indian parathas in Mumbai, here are a few places that you must consider.

Paratha in Mumbai to try out

1. Punjabi Punch

Punjabi Punch is a kind of paratha which is sold at Only Parathas in Mumbai. The best part about this outlet is that it is placed all over the city. Another plus point is that it offers variety to a whole new extent. You must try out Punjabi Punch for the cheese burst that it provides.

2. Chilli Cheese paratha

This paratha is available at the famous Prithvi Cafe. The place is famous for a number of options available on the menu. In most cases, the outlet is full and you will not have the space to sit and relax. You must try out the chilli cheese paratha here if you get a chance. The place is easy to find as it is an extension of the Prithvi Theatre.

3. The basket of parathas

The next option that you must try out in Mumbai is the paratha basket served at Khasiyat. The basket is basically a mix of a variety of parathas. So if you are in the mood for something wholesome, you must go for this option. You will get enough at a decent price. It is served with achaar which will make you fall in love with it.

4. The classic choice

If you are a fan of parathas, you need to try out Lashkara. The place serves great side dishes that will make your paratha experience even more memorable. You can go with the classic aloo or aloo methi paratha here. It gives you the most authentic flavours in a bowl. You will not have an issue in finding the location either as it is located at Bandra in Mumbai.

Image Courtesy: Canva

