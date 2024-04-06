Advertisement

Throwing a party doesn't mean you have to sideline your diet-conscious friends. With a focus on healthy yet delicious options, you can ensure your gathering is inclusive and enjoyable for everyone. Here are five nutritious and delightful snack ideas that promise to keep your health-focused guests satisfied without compromising on taste.

Sweet potato chat

Begin your party with a twist on the traditional chaat by using sweet potatoes. Simply boil, slice, and toss them with a light drizzle of oil, lemon juice, chaat masala, red chili powder, and a dash of salt and pepper. Bake them to perfection for a crisp, golden delight, perfect for pairing with a cool curd dip.

Spicy roasted chickpeas

Elevate your snack game with spicy roasted chickpeas. Marinated in a blend of cumin, chili powder, and garlic powder, these chickpeas are then roasted to achieve a crunch that's both satisfying and healthy. A great source of fiber and protein, they're the perfect complement to any beverage.

Cucumber raita and veggie sticks

Refresh your palate with cucumber raita served alongside an assortment of crisp vegetable sticks. A healthier alternative to mayonnaise, this curd-based dip is both light and flavorful, ensuring a guilt-free indulgence for your guests.

Creamy paneer tikka

For a protein-packed option, try creamy paneer tikka. Marinated in yogurt, low-fat cream, and spices, then grilled to golden perfection, it's a dish that promises indulgence without the added calories. Serve with mint chutney for an extra flavor kick.

Masala chana

Offer your guests a burst of flavours with masala chana. Soaked and cooked black chickpeas are tossed with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices, creating a zesty snack that's both filling and nutritious.

Baked Tandoori Chicken Wings

For a heartier option, baked tandoori chicken wings are sure to be a hit. Marinated in yogurt and spices then baked until crispy, they provide a leaner alternative to the traditional fried version. Served with chutney, they're a crowd-pleaser that won't disappoint.



