Pecans Vs Walnuts, How Are They Different From One Another? Find Out Here

Maintaining a healthy diet is an important part of self-care. A healthy lifestyle starts with eating right and exercising. So when it comes to food, snacking on something that is healthy is always beneficial. According to a media portal’s report, nuts are the best snacks one can consume and some of the most sort after nuts are pecan nuts and walnuts. But even though these two nuts look similar, they have major differences between them. Find out here how pecan nuts are different than walnuts.

Differences between pecan nuts and walnuts:

1. Texture and colour

Pecan nuts are slightly darker in colour than walnuts. Their shape also differs as pecan nuts are smaller in size and have elongated flat shape when removed from its shell. Walnuts are pale golden yellow and light brown in colour once they are removed from their shell.

Also read | IRCTC's Course Correction: Kerala Food Items On The Menu After Passengers Complain

2. Energy intakes and calories

One ounce of pecan nuts provided approximately 200 calories. It contains healthy mono and polyunsaturated fats. This composition is beneficial for the body hence can be consumed on a daily basis. An ounce of walnuts provides less than 200 calories but is equally beneficial for the body.

3. Origin

Pecan nuts have originated from South-central America and Mexico. These nuts date back to the 16th century. Talking about walnuts, these nuts found their origin from Asia and Europe dating back to 7000 B.C.

Also read | Hair Tips: 5 Benefits Of Using Walnut Oil For Hair Growth And Why!

4. Mineral constitution

Talking about the mineral constitution of these nuts is equally important. Pecan nuts contain zinc, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A, B, and E. Moving on walnuts, these nuts contain higher levels of B vitamins than pecan nuts. The shape of walnut is a perfect giveaway that it boosts brain function.

Also read | Almond And Amaranth Ladoo Recipe: Try This Healthy & Tasty Indian Dessert Recipe At Home

Also read | Almond Strawberry Cream Recipe For All Dessert Lovers To Try

Image Courtesy: Canva

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.