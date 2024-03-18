Advertisement

Did you know that nearly half of all Americans enjoy their morning coffee alongside breakfast? But what's the ideal accompaniment to that steaming cup of joy? While some opt for a quick granola bar, others seek out the perfect culinary match for their morning ritual. From Nutella tarts to butter croissants, here's a rundown of the top coffee and food pairings for your breakfast experience.

Nutella tart

Indulge your taste buds with the delicious combination of Nutella and coffee. Whether it's a classic latte or a Nutella-infused creation, the rich cocoa flavours perfectly complement your morning brew.

nutella tart with coffee | Image: Unsplash

French toast

Boost your breakfast game with classic French toast or a gourmet twist featuring salted caramel and pecans. Pair it with a chai or mocha latte for a match made in breakfast heaven.

Tiramisu

This Italian favourite, infused with coffee, is a natural pairing with your morning cup of mud. Indulge in the creamy goodness of tiramisu alongside an espresso or mocha latte for an irresistible combination.

Scones

While traditionally associated with tea, scones also make a delightful pairing with coffee. Opt for fruity varieties like blueberry scones with a cappuccino, or enjoy plain scones with a nutty-flavoured coffee.

Butter croissant

Treat yourself to the buttery goodness of a croissant alongside your coffee. The flaky layers of a croissant perfectly complement the sweetness of your brew, making for a heavenly breakfast treat.

Butter Croissant with coffee | Image: Unsplash

Oatmeal cookies

Enjoy a healthier indulgence with oatmeal cookies paired with your coffee. The light flavour of oatmeal cookies pairs beautifully with a macchiato for a guilt-free morning treat.

Eggs and ham

While Dr Seuss may have overlooked coffee in Green Eggs and Ham, it's a match made in heaven. Enjoy a cup of red-eye coffee alongside your egg and ham breakfast or brunch for a satisfying start to the day.

Belgian waffles

Light, fluffy, and utterly delicious, Belgian waffles are the perfect complement to your morning brew. Whether you prefer classic waffles or indulgent varieties like Nutella or apple cinnamon chip, pair them with a flat white or latte for a breakfast experience to savour.