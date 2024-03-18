Updated March 18th, 2024 at 22:57 IST
Perfect Accompaniments To Your Morning Cup Of Coffee: Tarts To Croissants
Whether you're craving something sweet or savoury, the next time you reach for your morning coffee, consider elevating your breakfast with one of these bites.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Did you know that nearly half of all Americans enjoy their morning coffee alongside breakfast? But what's the ideal accompaniment to that steaming cup of joy? While some opt for a quick granola bar, others seek out the perfect culinary match for their morning ritual. From Nutella tarts to butter croissants, here's a rundown of the top coffee and food pairings for your breakfast experience.
Nutella tart
Indulge your taste buds with the delicious combination of Nutella and coffee. Whether it's a classic latte or a Nutella-infused creation, the rich cocoa flavours perfectly complement your morning brew.
French toast
Boost your breakfast game with classic French toast or a gourmet twist featuring salted caramel and pecans. Pair it with a chai or mocha latte for a match made in breakfast heaven.
Tiramisu
This Italian favourite, infused with coffee, is a natural pairing with your morning cup of mud. Indulge in the creamy goodness of tiramisu alongside an espresso or mocha latte for an irresistible combination.
Scones
While traditionally associated with tea, scones also make a delightful pairing with coffee. Opt for fruity varieties like blueberry scones with a cappuccino, or enjoy plain scones with a nutty-flavoured coffee.
Butter croissant
Treat yourself to the buttery goodness of a croissant alongside your coffee. The flaky layers of a croissant perfectly complement the sweetness of your brew, making for a heavenly breakfast treat.
Oatmeal cookies
Enjoy a healthier indulgence with oatmeal cookies paired with your coffee. The light flavour of oatmeal cookies pairs beautifully with a macchiato for a guilt-free morning treat.
Eggs and ham
While Dr Seuss may have overlooked coffee in Green Eggs and Ham, it's a match made in heaven. Enjoy a cup of red-eye coffee alongside your egg and ham breakfast or brunch for a satisfying start to the day.
Belgian waffles
Light, fluffy, and utterly delicious, Belgian waffles are the perfect complement to your morning brew. Whether you prefer classic waffles or indulgent varieties like Nutella or apple cinnamon chip, pair them with a flat white or latte for a breakfast experience to savour.
Advertisement
Published March 18th, 2024 at 22:57 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.