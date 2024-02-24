Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

Perfect Korean Ramen Recipe - Try This Comfort Food With A Twist

K-Dramas have made Korean ramen a symbol of comfort, warmth, and indulgence. Here is a recipe to make it at home.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Korean Ramen Recipe
Korean Ramen Recipe | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Korean ramen is known for its rich broth, chewy noodles, and fiery flavors. Popularized in part by the irresistible scenes of characters slurping noodles in K-Dramas, Korean ramen has become a beloved comfort food that satisfies both hunger and cravings. Let us give you an easy and delicious recipe to bring the warmth of Korean ramen into your kitchen.

The influence of K-dramas

K-Dramas and their captivating storylines with mouthwatering food scenes have played a significant role in popularising Korean cuisine, including the humble bowl of ramen. Whether it's a heart-fluttering moment between protagonists over a steaming bowl of ramen or a late-night craving satisfied by a comforting slurp, K-Dramas have made Korean ramen a symbol of comfort, warmth, and indulgence.

Korean ramen | Image: Pexels

Ingredients of Korean ramen

2 packets of instant ramen noodles
4 cups of water
1 tablespoon of Korean chilli paste (gochujang)
1 tablespoon of soy sauce
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 teaspoon of sesame oil
1 cup of sliced mushrooms (shiitake or button)
2 cups of baby spinach
2 large eggs
2 green onions, thinly sliced
Optional toppings: sliced tofu, kimchi, nori seaweed, sesame seeds

Method to make Korean ramen

Korean ramen | Image: Pexels

1. In a large pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the minced garlic, Korean chili paste, soy sauce, and sesame oil, stirring until well combined.

2. Once the broth is simmering, add the sliced mushrooms and baby spinach, allowing them to cook until tender, about 3-4 minutes.

3. While the broth is simmering, bring another pot of water to a boil. Carefully add the eggs and boil for 7 minutes for soft-boiled eggs or 9 minutes for medium-boiled eggs. Transfer the eggs to a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process, then peel and set aside.

4. Add the instant ramen noodles to the simmering broth, stirring occasionally until the noodles are cooked through, about 3 minutes.

5. Once the noodles are cooked, remove the pot from the heat and divide the ramen and broth into serving bowls.

6. Slice the soft-boiled eggs in half and place them on top of the ramen. Garnish with sliced green onions and any additional toppings of your choice, such as sliced tofu, kimchi, nori seaweed, or sesame seeds.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

