Pesarattu: Quick And Easy Recipe To Make This Green Gram Dosa At Home

Pesarattu, Pesara Dosa or the Green Gram Dosa originated from the state of Andhra Pradesh and is a popular dish in the state. It is very similar to Dosa, but is prepared with Moong dal instead of Urad Dal which is used when making Dosas. It is usually eaten as breakfast or as a snack in the state. Pesarattu is a simple dish that can be easily made by combining a few ingredients and grinding them together to form a consistent batter. This batter is then used to make Dosa out of it. It is usually served hot with Upma or Coconut Chutney and a hot cup of Tea. Here is a quick recipe of Pesarattu.

How to make Green Gram Dosa: Pesarattu

For Pesarattu batter

2 cups green moong beans

1 green chilly - chopped

½ inch ginger - chopped

1 pinch asafoetida (hing) - optional

¼ cup chopped coriander leaves - optional

salt as required

3 tablespoons rice flour - optional

ALSO READ | Places you must visit in Delhi if you love Dosas

Toppings and other ingredients for Pesarattu

1 medium-sized onion - finely chopped

1 green chilli - finely chopped, optional

few chopped coriander leaves

oil or ghee for frying the dosa - as required

Also read: Best Dosa Eateries In India To Hog On This Scrumptious And Yummy Dish

Preparing the Batter

Firstly, rinse the moong beans and let them soak in enough water overnight. Drain and add the moong beans in a grinder along with ginger, green chillies, asafoetida, coriander leaves, and salt. Add some water to it and then grind into a smooth batter. Remove the batter in a bowl or pan and stir in the rice flour and mix well. The consistency of the batter should feel like the dosa batter.

Also read: Craving For Some Crispy Dosa In Chennai? Head To These Places For Lip-smacking Experience

Making the Pesarattu

On a flat pan, pour a little oil throughout. Once the oil heats, using a ladle pour the batter over it and use the same spoon to spread it all over the pan in a round shape. Sprinkle the finely chopped onions, green chillies, and coriander leaves over it. Apply a little pressure over it with the spoon so that they stick to the batter. Flip and cook both sides till it turns crisp and turns a little brown. Add a little oil if required. Serve the Moong Dal Dosa or Pesarattu hot with coconut chutney.

Also read: Dosa: Places In Kolkata Dosa Lovers Must Visit To Explore The Variety