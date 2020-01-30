Pineapple Jam Recipe: Learn How To Prepare It At Home

Pineapple jam makes for a quick breakfast option. You can apply it on a piece of bread, doughnut, or tart. Besides the heavy meal, pineapple jam is known to help with your regular sugar cravings. This versatile delicacy can also be used as a topping on pastries, ice-creams and various innovative desserts. For a healthy alternative, pineapple jam can also be prepared at home effortlessly.

To add to its advantages, it does not contain any harmful preservatives and can be made easily. Moreover, you can twist its flavour as suitable for your tastebuds. Therefore, without any further ado, we have mentioned pineapple jam’s recipe:

Ingredients to prepare tangy pineapple jam:

One medium-sized pineapple

Two cups of sugar

A pinch of yellow food colouring

Two tablespoons of lime juice

One tablespoon of pineapple essence, if required

A step by step method to prepare pineapple jam at home

Peel the pineapple carefully and evenly chop it into cubes of regular size. Put the diced pineapple in a blender and make it into a puree. You can also grate or finely slice it before cooking. Take a pan and pour the sliced, grated or pureed pineapple in it. Add sugar in the pan and mix it well. Keep the pan on the stove on a medium flame. Cook pineapple for about 15 minutes until the sugar gets dissolved and pineapple syrup thickens. You can add yellow food colour in the pan if you want and mix it evenly. After letting it cook for a while, turn off the flame and pour lemon juice in your jam. Mix it evenly and allow it to settle for a while. Now add the pineapple jam in a clean jar and store it in a cool and dry place. Enjoy it with a doughnut or buttered toast.

