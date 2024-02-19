Advertisement

Greta Gerwig's Hollywood blockbuster, Barbie, has had a massive impact globally. During the time of its release, there were many pink-themed parties that started trending. In these parties, the food is pink in colour and so is the decor. The aim was to live a life which was similar to Greta’s pink Barbie world, even if it was for a brief moment.

Pink Barbie biryani - viral video

One of the latest reels that is taking over Instagram by storm showcases ‘Barbie Biryani’. In a video uploaded on Instagram, the woman can be seen showing off the pink masala and pink rice that constitute this delicacy. She is also seen emptying raita from a sealed bag into a bowl. That is also pink in colour. The video, since being uploaded, has garnered massive criticism on social media.

The woman had prepared all these dishes for a Barbie-themed party. “Pink biryani actually it’s Barbie biryani,” she wrote in the caption. Here, have a look at the viral video.

Advertisement

Netizens angered

“Sanitize..... I need to sanitize my eyes,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “This is the stupidest video I’ve seen in my entire life. Just wanted you to know that,” joined a third. “This is disrespectful to biryani. Stop."

Official Instagram handle of Swiggy Instamart also commented on the post. It read, “not your regular “barbie marketing is insane” post.”