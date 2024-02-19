Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

Pink Coloured Barbie Biryani Causes A Stir On Social Media, Video Goes Viral

One of the latest reels that is taking over Instagram by storm showcases ‘Barbie Biryani’, which is entirely pink in colour.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pink Coloured Barbie Biryani Causes A Stir On Social Media, Video Goes Viral
Pink Coloured Barbie Biryani Causes A Stir On Social Media, Video Goes Viral | Image:Instagram
Greta Gerwig's Hollywood blockbuster, Barbie, has had a massive impact globally. During the time of its release, there were many pink-themed parties that started trending. In these parties, the food is pink in colour and so is the decor. The aim was to live a life which was similar to Greta’s pink Barbie world, even if it was for a brief moment. 

Pink Barbie biryani - viral video 

One of the latest reels that is taking over Instagram by storm showcases ‘Barbie Biryani’. In a video uploaded on Instagram, the woman can be seen showing off the pink masala and pink rice that constitute this delicacy. She is also seen emptying raita from a sealed bag into a bowl. That is also pink in colour. The video, since being uploaded, has garnered massive criticism on social media. 

The woman had prepared all these dishes for a Barbie-themed party. “Pink biryani actually it’s Barbie biryani,” she wrote in the caption. Here, have a look at the viral video.

Netizens angered

“Sanitize..... I need to sanitize my eyes,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “This is the stupidest video I’ve seen in my entire life. Just wanted you to know that,” joined a third. “This is disrespectful to biryani. Stop." 

Official Instagram handle of Swiggy Instamart also commented on the post. It read, “not your regular “barbie marketing is insane” post.”

Published February 19th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

