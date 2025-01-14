Piyush Goyal Launches National Turmeric Board On Makar Sankranti To Bolster Exports

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched the National Turmeric Board on Makar Sankranti to bolster India's exports of this flowering plant and its by-products to further the welfare of this southeast Asian nation's turmeric farmers.

This newly set-up board will be headquartered in Nizamabad.

Taking to X, Piyush Goyal tweeted, "On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, I am immensely pleased to have inaugurated the National Turmeric Board. We are looking to boost production to leverage the increasing popularity of turmeric globally as a kitchen essential and wellness product."

"Our aim is to strengthen the infrastructure, technologies, and skills in the turmeric value chain and preserve and propagate our age-old knowledge of this golden spice to help our farmers, exporters and economy benefit further," he said.

Emphasizing on the duties of this newly formed board, Goyal pointed out that the newly formed board will prioritize the welfare of turmeric farmers spread across 20 states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

There is immense potential in increasing turmeric production in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and formation of the Turmeric Board will boost income of turmeric producers in India, he mentioned.