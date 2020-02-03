Places To Eat Lasagna In Kolkata: Mocambo, Hakuna Matata, And More

Lasagna or lasagne (plural) are flat and wide pasta sheets. It is considered to be one of the oldest forms of pasta and is a great crowd-pleaser.

The Italian dish is made by stuffing the pasta sheets with meat layers, cheese layers and sauce layers depending on the choice. The city of Kolkata is considered to be a paradise for food lovers, and rightly so! Here are some of the top restaurants where one can try lasagna in Kolkata.

Mocambo

Venue: 25B, Park Street | Taltala, Near Hotel Gulshan International, Kolkata

The restaurant was even mentioned in the Condé Nast Traveller & Himalayan Sparkling Top Restaurant Awards of 2018. It serves many vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free dishes. Renowned author Shobha De even considers this restaurant as one of her favourites.

Hakuna Matata

Venue: 12D, Park Street | Queen's Mansion, Kolkata 700016, India

Along with the lasagne here, the restaurant is famous for Asian, Italian, Mexican, and India food dishes. The location serves as a great place for those who love a young crowd. The location is set near the city centre and is considered as one of the happening locales in the city.

The Saffron Tree

Venue: 100, Raja Basanta Roy Road, Kolkata 700029, India

The restaurant serves Indian cuisine, contemporary dishes, and even bar options. Apart from the wonderful spicy lasagne that one may taste here, the location is famous for its Mughal food varieties as well.

Fire And Ice Pizzeria

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Road | Kanak Building, 41, Kolkata 700 071, India

The restaurant specialises in Italian dishes and authentic European cuisine and one can hardly find a scrumptious Italian dish in Kolkata other than in this restaurant. The Fire And Ice Pizzeria is a famous Italian hub and is often full at any month of the year.

