Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Places To Eat Lasagna In Kolkata: Mocambo, Hakuna Matata, And More

Food

Take a look at the places to eat lasagna in Kolkata to get the authentic Italian and European fare while being in Kolkata. Read on for venue suggestions.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
places to eat lasagna in Kolkata

Lasagna or lasagne (plural) are flat and wide pasta sheets. It is considered to be one of the oldest forms of pasta and is a great crowd-pleaser.

The Italian dish is made by stuffing the pasta sheets with meat layers, cheese layers and sauce layers depending on the choice. The city of Kolkata is considered to be a paradise for food lovers, and rightly so! Here are some of the top restaurants where one can try lasagna in Kolkata. 

ALSO READ| Here's A Quick Butter Chicken Lasagna Recipe You Must Check Out

Mocambo

Venue: 25B, Park Street | Taltala, Near Hotel Gulshan International, Kolkata

The restaurant was even mentioned in the Condé Nast Traveller & Himalayan Sparkling Top Restaurant Awards of 2018. It serves many vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free dishes. Renowned author Shobha De even considers this restaurant as one of her favourites.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @indian_food_and_travelling on

ALSO READ| Lasagna At Home: Easy And Simple Recipe Of The Famous Italian Dish At Home

Hakuna Matata

Venue: 12D, Park Street | Queen's Mansion, Kolkata 700016, India

Along with the lasagne here, the restaurant is famous for Asian, Italian, Mexican, and India food dishes. The location serves as a great place for those who love a young crowd. The location is set near the city centre and is considered as one of the happening locales in the city.  

ALSO READ| Things To Do In Kolkata: Top Rooftop Restaurants In Park Street To Chill Out With Friends

The Saffron Tree

Venue: 100, Raja Basanta Roy Road, Kolkata 700029, India

The restaurant serves Indian cuisine, contemporary dishes, and even bar options. Apart from the wonderful spicy lasagne that one may taste here, the location is famous for its Mughal food varieties as well. 

Fire And Ice Pizzeria

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Road | Kanak Building, 41, Kolkata 700 071, India

The restaurant specialises in Italian dishes and authentic European cuisine and one can hardly find a scrumptious Italian dish in Kolkata other than in this restaurant. The Fire And Ice Pizzeria is a famous Italian hub and is often full at any month of the year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fire and Ice Pizzeria Kolkata🍕 (@fireandicepizzeriakolkata) on

ALSO READ| Art Galleries In Kolkata That Are Haven For Art Lovers | Check List

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP MLA STOKES CONTROVERSY
CHINMAYANAND GRANTED BAIL BY HC
NCP BASHES BJP MP ON GANDHI
SAIF ON 'LOVE AAJ KAL' TRAILER
OPPO RAISES SLOGANS AGAINST THAKUR
BABUL SUPRIYO: 'ISOLATED INCIDENTS'