Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

Planning A Trip To Amritsar? Devour These Street Food Dishes To Satisfy Your Cravings

If you are on the streets of Amritsar on your cheat day, it will be worth it for your tongue. The top street foods in Amritsar are listed here.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
sarson ka saag makki ki roti
sarson ka saag makki ki roti | Image:Unsplash
Amritsar is more renowned for its regional cuisine than for its history. The city’s cuisine accentuates the magic in the hands of generations-old vendors. This energetic city offers a wide variety of the greatest food items you have ever had, whether you are a vegetarian or a lover of chicken. If you are on the streets of Amritsar on your cheat day, it will be worth it for your tongue. The top street foods in Amritsar are listed here.

Amritsari Kulcha

An indigenous rendition of the traditional Naan, Kulcha instantly conjures up images of Amritsar. It is a well-liked, in-demand, and necessary breakfast choice in the city. Indeed, Amritsari Kulcha has also found its way into delicious Punjabi food.

Representative Image

 

Makke Ki Roti & Sarson Da Saag

This essential Punjabi meal keeps your body warm and is best enjoyed in the winter months. In the streets of Amritsar, the creamy Sarson da Saag gives you a pleasant feeling when paired with buttery corn roti. It has earthy qualities because the dhabas make it traditionally. 

Lassi 

Amritsar's best-tasting drink is well-known throughout the world. This milk beverage enhanced with different nuts, such as almond and cashew, is a delight in and of itself. It provides an entirely new, revitalizing sensation that keeps you energized to take in the customs and culture of the city all day long.

Representative Image

 

Amritsari Fish

Punjab is known for its delicious range of savory chicken dishes, but because of the rivers that flow through it, Punjab is a geographically fertile region. As a result, there is an abundance of freshwater fish combined with the residents' exquisite cooking abilities. Therefore, it was in this hallowed land that a fish dish was invented.

Representative Image

 

Jalebi 

Of all the sweets, jalebi is the most well-loved dessert in Punjab. In Amritsar, jalebi is a popular dish that is served in dhabas, stores, and confectionary shops. Furthermore, the jalebis are made right in front of you, which enhances the flavor's freshness. They are crispy and taste like syrup and ghee. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

