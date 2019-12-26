Pot Dal Tadka Recipe: Step By Step Method Of This Delicious Indian Cuisine

Dal is one of the most popular Indian dishes in many households. The creamy texture of this light and flavourful dal is considered among one of the soul foods in Indian cuisine for many. Here is a comforting and nourishing pot dal tadka recipe for young girls to try at home. Follow these simple steps and you are good to go.

Pot Dal Tadka recipe

Ingredients

Instant Pot Dal Ingredients:

1 cup Arhar Dal (Split Yellow Dal)

1/2 cup Masoor Dhuli Dal (Split Masoor)

1/2 cup Moong Dhuli Dal (Split Moong Dal)

2 cups Water

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

Salt - as per taste

1 Stalk Cilantro - for garnish (can use coriander)

Tadka - Tempering:

2 tablespoon ghee

1/2 tablespoon Olive Oil

2 large Dry Red Chilies

1 tablespoon Cumin Seeds

1 tablespoon red chilli powder

1 pinch asafetida (Hing), optional

Method: Prep Work:

Mix the lentils in a bowl and wash with cold water 2-3 times.

Make the Instant Pot Dal Recipe (Dal Tadka)

Plug-in the instant pot and add all the instant pot dal ingredients (dals and spices).

Give everything a good stir and close the instant pot lid.

Turn Vent to seal and press the MANUAL - high-pressure button.

Set the timer to 10 minutes and let the dal cook.

Once instant pot timer is down, release any leftover steam.

Make the Tadka:

Heat ghee+oil in a small pan.

Add cumin, hing (if needed) and dry chillies.

Store for 10 seconds on low heat.

Add chopped onion and cook for a minute.

Add chopped tomatoes and cook for another minute.

Turn off the gas.

Serving Instant Pot Dal Tadka:

Transfer the cooked dal to a serving bowl/dish.

Add the hot tadka on top and serve immediately.

Serve with rice, roti, quinoa or any side of choice

