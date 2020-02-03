Try This Crispy Potato Cheese Triangles Recipe For Evening Snacks

Potato, which is also known as the 'king of vegetables', goes well with almost everything. From parantha to fries, potatoes have something for everyone. If you are looking to try something new with the potatoes kept in your vegetable box, here is a recipe that might treat your tastebuds. With a pinch of cheese, you can try this potato cheese triangles recipe. You can have these potato cheese triangles as appetizers or evening snack. Read the detailed potato cheese triangles recipe below.

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Serving: 4

Ingredients for Potato Cheese Triangles Recipe

Refined Flour/ Maida - 1 Cup

Cheese slices - 6-7

Breadcrumbs (For coating) - 1 medium-size bowl

Water - 1 cup

Parchment paper - 2 sheets

Boiled potatoes - 4 (medium size)

Finely chopped onion - 1

Finely chopped green chilli - 1 tsp

Finely chopped coriander - 1 cup

Grated ginger - 1 tsp

Turmeric - 1/2 tsp

Chilli powder - 1 tsp

Cumin powder - 1 tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Salt - according to the taste

Step by step guide for potato cheese triangles recipe

Take the boiled potatoes in a bowl and mash them. Once they are mashed properly, add chopped onion, green chilli, ginger, coriander and all the spices mentioned above. Mix them well. Add salt according to your taste. Take a rectangular tray and spread a parchment paper or baking paper on its surface. Transfer the potato mixture to it. Spread it evenly to every corner of the tray. Now cover it with another sheet and with the help of a mesh skimmer or spatula, set it evenly. Keep the tray in the freezer for a while. (Tip: 20-25 minutes is advisable)

In the next step of potato cheese triangles recipe, take a bowl and add refined flour/ maida. Add salt according to your taste. To make it slurry, add the 1 cup water. Keep it aside. Take out the tray and remove the upper parchment paper used to cover it. Divide it into two equal parts. Spread the cheese slices on the one part and transfer the second equal part on it. Now cut it into a triangular shape. Dip those triangles in the maida slurry and coat it with breadcrumbs. Deep fry them till they turn golden and crispy. You can serve it with tomato ketchup too.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Shutterstock.com / By Indian Food Images)