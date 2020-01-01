Pumpkin Pie Recipe: Easy And Quick Steps To Bake The Winter Squash At Home

Pumpkin is a winter squash and fall fruit. Be it pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin soup or even pumpkin pie, pumpkin is one ingredient that can be moulded in different ways. On the other hand, pies are a go-to dessert for any and every holiday season. Pumpkin pie is an amazing combination of spicy and sweet flavours. This dish is filled with a spiced, pumpkin-based custard filling. Pumpkin Pie is often eaten during the fall and early winter. When cooked right, this dish makes for the perfect mix of flavour and texture. Check out an easy recipe for baking Pumpkin Pie at home.

Quick and easy Pumpkin Pie recipe to try at home

Things you need

2 large eggs plus the yolk of a third egg

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/3 cup white sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

2 cups pumpkin pulp purée from a sugar pumpkin or one 15-ounce can of pumpkin purée (can also use puréed cooked butternut squash)

1 1/2 cup heavy cream or one 12 oz. can of evaporated milk

1 good pie crust, chilled or frozen

What to do

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

For making the filling, beat the eggs in a large bowl.

Add brown sugar, white sugar, salt, spices like cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg, ground cloves, cardamom, and lemon zest to the bowl.

Mix the puree well. Stir the cream.

Beat together until everything is well mixed.

Pour the filling into an uncooked chilled or a frozen pie crust.

Bake at a high temperature of 425°F for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes of baking, lower the temperature to 350 degrees F.

Bake the pie for another 45 to 55 minutes.

Check whether the pie is cooked or no by putting a knife in the centre.

Cool the pumpkin pie on a wire rack for 2 hours.

