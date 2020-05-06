Quarantine Diet Can Be Amped Up With Pulses And Legumes, Read Details

With the current COVID-19 pandemic on full swing, it often becomes difficult to source the vegetables for consumption. To add to that, many people are keeping the poultry food items at bay with the risk of catching the infection. Given the current scenario, many people are thus including pulses and legumes in their quarantine diet which also tends to have several nutritional benefits.

The protein content in the pulses fulfil the amino acid requirements while being added in the quarantine diet

According to a Chief Nutrition Officer, Pariksha Rao of a health organization Lil Goodness and Cool Meal, pulses and legumes are an extremely sustainable and nutritional food source. Pulses and legumes are also ideal for your quarantine diet as they are packed with fibre, proteins, iron and Vitamin B.

The protein content in the pulses and legumes fulfil the amino acid requirements when included in the quarantine diet. According to a Chief Nutrition Officer, the term wherein the protein supplements in the pulses legumes are added to the quarantine diet is termed as mutual supplementation.

The addition of pulses and legumes can also be beneficial for a vegan diet

The pulses and legumes can be added to the quarantine diet with food items like brown rice, beans, milk, oats and soy curry. The Chief Nutrition Officer further revealed to a publication that pulses and legumes have several nutritional benefits when added to the quarantine diet.

Pulses can also be added to the diets of the infants or the young children as they provided the sufficient protein and nutrients required for them. Not only the quarantine diet, pulses and legumes can also be added to a vegan diet as they provide the required dose of minerals, proteins and vitamins.

When pulses and legumes are added to the quarantine diet along with any food item rich in Vitamin C, their rich iron content makes way for any kind of iron deficiency and thus prevents the risk of iron deficiency anaemia. The different kinds of legumes like chana, kidney beans, rajma, chickpeas and green peas will serve as an ideal quarantine diet.

Pulses and legumes are also beneficial for the digestive system according to a celebrity nutritionist, Preety Tyagi. However, it is important to soak the pulses and legumes before consumption especially for people with gut health issues. Pulses and legumes are also non-inflammatory food products which makes them all the more beneficial.

Disclaimer: It is advisable to consult your nutritionist before inculcating any of the given food products into your diet