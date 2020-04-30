Quarantine Snack: Learn How To Make Crunchy Chakli At Home Instantly

Bored eating the usual food amidst this lockdown and craving for some tasty snack? How about preparing a Chakli? Chakli is a most loved snack which is made in India during the festival season. Kids and adults both love this spiralled shaped snack made of rice flour, gram flour, species and herbs. This crunchy and delicious chakli can be made instantly for your tea time snack or for a quick bite when bored binging movies in this lockdown. Below we have listed steps and ingredients to make Chakli instantly.

How to make chakli instantly?

Ingredients

1 cup of rice flour

¼ cup of gram flour

¼ cup of fried gram flour

Salt as required

1 tablespoon of sesame seeds

1 tablespoon of melted butter

1 tablespoon of carom seeds

½ tablespoon of chilli powder

1 pinch of hing

Water as required

Oil

Direction to prepare

Take ¼ cup of gram flour,1 cup of rice flour, salt, sesame seeds, carom seeds,hing, and chilli powder in a bowl. Mix all the ingredients properly.

Add the hot and melted butter in this mixture. Adding hot and melted butter into the mixture will make the chakli crunchy.

Mix well again

Add water slowly and prepare a dough. Try not to knead it. The dough should be non-sticky.

Make2 to 3 cylindrical shaped dough.

Add the dough in the chakli maker.

Lose the dough on the moist cloth by slowly pressing the chakli maker. Make the spirals of the dough. Use the finger to end the spiral.

Make a few pieces of chakli and let the oil heat.

Check if the oil is hot.

Take the chakli very carefully, see to it that the spiral should not break and slowly release the chakli in the heated oil. Fry it very carefully.

The correct temperature is when the chakli rises to the surface of the oil without getting brown.

After a while flip it with a spoon. Let the chakli fry from both sides.

Remove the chakli on tissue paper so that the extra oil will get sucked by the tissue paper.

Let chakli cool down completely.

They are ready to serve! You can enjoy these crunchy chaklis with tea.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock