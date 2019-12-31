Quick Butterscotch Chocolate Recipe You Can Easily Make At Home

Butterscotch crunch blended with the gooey chocolate is the perfect combination to savour. These two strong flavours will do the trick for your terrible sweet tooth. Thinking of the crunchy butterscotch squares dipped in luscious chocolate, we cannot wait to try preparing it at home. Therefore, without any further ado, we have penned down the quick recipe to create butterscotch chocolate.

Ingredients to prepare butterscotch chocolate

2 cups of brown sugar

Three by the fourth cup of heavy whipping cream

Half a tablespoon of vanilla essence

One by the fourth teaspoon of salt

Six tablespoons of unsalted butter

One cup of powdered sugar

A brick of melting chocolate for dipping purpose

A step-by-step method to prepare butterscotch chocolate

Take a medium-sized pan and spray it using cooking spray. Pour brown sugar, whipped cream, and butter in a saucepan over stove on a medium flame. Stir continuously until it gets melted. When it starts to boil, reduce the heat to low flame. Stir the syrup occasionally. After about eight to ten minutes, pour vanilla and salt. Add powdered sugar to it and pour the mixture into a pan. Allow it to sit at room temperature for a while. When it is prepared to cut, remove it from the pan. Pick up a large kitchen knife and cut them into four quarters. Then use each quarter to cut tinier cubes out of them. Now, melt chocolate in the microwave, or break the brick into pieces and put in a bowl. Take a deep pan and fill it with water. Keep the bowl of chocolate into it and put the pan on a medium flame. Stir occasionally until chocolate perfectly melts and is ready for the butterscotch squares to dip in it. Dip each cube and tap to remove extra chocolate. Place them on a wax paper-lined cookie sheet and place it in the refrigerator to set.

