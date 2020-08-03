Rakshabandhan Food Treats That Every Lazy Sister Can Also Make For The Brother She Loves

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated each year across the country to highlight the special bond between the brother and a sister. However, this time around if you are not able to go to your favourite restaurant with your sibling then you can try to bring your favourite desserts to life at home. Here are some easy recipes that every lazy sister can ace to treat their brothers to.

Rakshabandhan food treats for a lazy sister to make

Store brought marble cake with a chocolaty upgrade

Order a marble cake from any bakery or store. Now take about half a cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips in a bowl. Add two tablespoons of butter and two tablespoons of corn syrup. Throw the bowl into a microwave and heat it for about one to two minutes. Once removed, stir it well to form a smooth glaze. Take out the cake and place it on a tray or plate. Pour the chocolate glaze over it and serve it to your brother.

Cookies with an icy touch

Buy a packet of your brother’s favourite cookies. In a bowl, add three cups of sugar, 1/3rd cup of butter and one tablespoon of milk. Also, add about one and a half teaspoons of vanilla essence. Beat it well with the help of an electronic blender and gradually add one more tablespoon of milk into it. If you want, you can also add synthetic food colours at this point or use it as it is. Decorate your cookies with this frosting or even pen a sweet note for your brother using the icing.

Easy breezy mug cake

Mug cakes have gained extreme popularity during the lockdown period as they are the easiest thing to make if you are craving for some chocolaty goodness. To make one, take a large cup and add about four tablespoons of all-purpose flour. Now, add three tablespoons of sugar, two tablespoons of cocoa powder, half teaspoon of baking powder, three tablespoons milk, one tablespoon oil and one teaspoon vanilla extract. Mix these all together and once they are all combined well. Top it with about one tablespoon of chocolate hazelnut spread of your choice. Microwave this for about two minutes. Take it out and let it cool. If you have some extra love left for your sibling then top it with some more chocolate spread and serve.

Fudge-y goodness

There is nothing better than having some fudge while you binge on your favourite shows with your siblings. If you have the same plan as well, then immediately head to the kitchen and grease a baking pan. Heat a large saucepan and add two cups of granulated sugar, half cup of cocoa powder and one cup milk. Bring this mixture to a boil and let it simmer. Remove it off the heat once it reaches the desired consistency and add about four tablespoons of butter and one teaspoon of vanilla extract. Pour into the tray and freeze before chopping it into small pieces and digging in.

Nutella cookies without any baking expertise

Take a medium saucepan, add eight tablespoons of butter, one and a half cup of sugar, three tablespoons of cocoa powder and a half cup of milk. Bring it to a boil and simmer for about a minute. Add about 3/4th cup of Nutella, one teaspoon of vanilla extract and a pinch of kosher salt. Combine and take it off the heat. Add three cups of oats, half cup of chopped hazelnuts and 1/4th cup of coconut flakes to the mixture. Add some more Nutella to combine it all and make balls of the mixture. Let it cool before you call your sibling for a divine chocolaty treat session.

Biscuit cakes

Take about 300 grams of your favourite biscuits. In this case, take some Oreos and roughly chop them. Add it to a food processor along with a half cup of sugar and grind it for a smooth powder. Take the powder out to a bowl and add half teaspoon of baking powder and one tablespoon of coffee powder. Mix it well before pouring one cup of milk and one teaspoon of vanilla essence. Mix it all for a smooth batter and bake it. Now, put on an amazing movie and serve this cake with a dollop of ice cream.

