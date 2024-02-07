Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:47 IST
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Foods To Consume If You Are Fasting
From fruits to sabudana, you must consume these healthy foods if you are fasting today for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
The entire nation has geared up for the much awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony which is taking place in Ayodhya today. The hype, however, is not just confined to Ayodhya. Every corner of the country is celebrating the day with extreme joy and vigor. Many people are also keeping a fast today to show their love and respect for Lord Rama.
If you are observing a fast today, here are some foods that you can consume to keep your day full of nutrition.
Sabudana (Tapioca)
This happens to be a popular fasting choice among people. The best part is that you can consume it in different ways. You can make khichdi or even devour this nutritious ingredient in the form of cutlets. Tapioca is accompanied with multiple health benefits, including, improved gut health, boosting heart health, and many more.
Dairy products
Your go to foods when you are fasting are your regular dairy products. Milk, curd are not only versatile fruits but are also high in protein.
Fruits
To keep you fresh and rejuvenated on your fast day, make sure you consume a lot of fruits. Fresh and dried fruits like fig, bananas also have a high nutritional value.
Nuts
Almonds and walnuts are high in fats. These nuts can be a good source of energy on you fast day.
