Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:47 IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Foods To Consume If You Are Fasting

From fruits to sabudana, you must consume these healthy foods if you are fasting today for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Foods To Consume If You Are Fasting
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Foods To Consume If You Are Fasting | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The entire nation has geared up for the much awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony which is taking place in Ayodhya today. The hype, however, is not just confined to Ayodhya. Every corner of the country is celebrating the day with extreme joy and vigor. Many people are also keeping a fast today to show their love and respect for Lord Rama. 

If you are observing a fast today, here are some foods that you can consume to keep your day full of nutrition. 

Sabudana (Tapioca)

This happens to be a popular fasting choice among people. The best part is that you can consume it in different ways. You can make khichdi or even devour this nutritious ingredient in the form of cutlets. Tapioca is accompanied with multiple health benefits, including, improved gut health, boosting heart health, and many more.

Dairy products 

Your go to foods when you are fasting are your regular dairy products. Milk, curd are not only versatile fruits but are also high in protein. 

File photo of yogurt | Image: Unsplash 

Fruits 

To keep you fresh and rejuvenated on your fast day, make sure you consume a lot of fruits. Fresh and dried fruits like fig, bananas also have a high nutritional value. 

File photo of bowl of fruits | Image: Unsplash 

Nuts

Almonds and walnuts are high in fats. These nuts can be a good source of energy on you fast day. 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 09:48 IST

