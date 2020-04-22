Ramadan Food: Baklava, Halva And Other Desserts That Have Islamic Roots

Ramadan is one of the holy months in the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims across the world to celebrate the first revelation of the holy book of the Quran, according to Islamic beliefs. Devotees celebrate the festival by observing fast from sunrise to sunset. The meal that is consumed before the fast is called as 'Suhoor' and the meal after that is called as 'Iftar'.

However, both the meals, Suhoor and Iftar, contain a variety of delicacies including desserts, snacks, and drinks. The food is served amongst family members, in mosques and in various other places. There are many Islamic desserts that are consumed by many but many people are unaware that they have Islamic roots.

Desserts that have Islamic roots

Baklava

This is one of the middle eastern dishes that is consumed during Ramadan. However, the tasty dessert can also be found in regions of Albania, Armenia and Cyprus too. It is a popular sweet crunchy pastry that is prepared from several layers of nuts, phyllo and that is topped with honey.

Halva

Halaweh, popularly known as Halva, is a traditional middle eastern staple dessert. The dish is prepared from sesame seed paste. Halva can be consumed in several ways. It can be eaten as a spread on bread or simply consumed wholly.

Sweet dates

This is yet another stape food that has its roots in the middle eastern regions. It is usually consumed to break the fast observed during Ramadan. They are eaten plain or by stuffing with goat cheese and nuts.

Ghorayeba

This is one of the highly consumed desserts not only amongst the Muslims but across the world that has its origin in middle eastern regions. They are circular thick pastry that are soaked in sugar. They are popularly known as butter biscuits.

