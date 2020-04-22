Ramadan Food: Top Ramadan Summer Drink Ideas To Remain Hydrated

Ramadan 2020 will commence from the 23rd of April and it also falls in the summer season. The summer can make fasting a challenging task for the devotees who refrain from consuming food and drinks. As the body tends to lose liquids, devotees need to consume even more drinks and liquids in order to stay hydrated and avoid dehydration. Here are some summer drink ideas that can help one stay hydrated and fresh. Read on to know more about Ramadan food and Ramadan recipe ideas:

Lockdown refreshing summer drink ideas

Dates and Milk

This is a traditional Ramadan drink that is consumed right after the sunset when the devotees break the fast. Muslims break their fast and start with Iftar by consuming dried dates, which are left for soaking in milk overnight. While plain dates and a glass of milk are traditionally consumed, people even add a bit of fun by making some mouth-watering recipes with stuffed dates.

Amar al din

This is one of the most popular drinks that is consumed during Iftar. The drink contains enough sugar that helps with the digestive system. It is prepared from dried Apricot.

ALSO READ | World Voice Day Quotes | Special Quotes To Send To Your Near And Dear Ones

Khoshaf

This cool summer drink is made from dried fruits. Also known as fruit salad drink, it is prepared from dried apricots, prunes, raisins, dates, figs, all of which are soaked in water overnight. This drink is usually served in small quantities just to break the fast observed.

Sobia

This drink is prepared from fermenting brown bread, spices, sugar and barley. The drink can be white to dyed red. The drink is very popular in Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ | 'World Art Day' Quotes To Send To All Artists You Know, Wish Them A Happy World Art Day!

Sahlab

This is yet another traditional drink that is consumed during Ramadan. It is basically a creamy pudding that is prepared by mixing milk with nuts and cinnamon. The drink can be served hot or cold.

ALSO READ | World Art Day Images To Celebrate This Colourful Occasion With These Amazing Artworks

Karkadeh

This drink is made from hibiscus flower and its colour and flavour are equally intense. The drink is served hot as well as cold. The drink, which is widely consumed on Ramadan, is only served during wedding functions.

ALSO READ | Puthandu Wishes In English To Wish Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day