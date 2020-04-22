Ramadan Iftar Menu Amid Lockdown You Must Check Out

Ramadan is the one-month long Muslim religious festival that occurs every year during summer. This holy festival for Muslims is celebrated through social events and gatherings, fasting and offering prayers. This year Ramadan will be from 23 Apr to 23 May 2020. The novel coronavirus has resulted in many countries going into lockdown. Due to this, many religious events and activities have been postponed or canceled. With all that said now, here are some Ramadan Iftar ideas to try at home during the lockdown. Read on:

Ramadan Iftar Menu in Lockdown: Quick tips and tricks

This year, Ramadan will be celebrated very differently. Many people will not be able to go out of their homes during the day and late at night, making it hard for their Iftar plans. Iftar, which is also known as fatoor, is the evening meal consumed by Muslims at sunset after their fast. Ramadan during the lockdown will be celebrated at home and there are so many Ramadan Iftar ideas on making easy and quick food at home.

During the lockdown, it will be hard for people to procure many ingredients. In these testing times, it is easier to opt for dishes that require fewer ingredients. One can make and more dishes that are not only easy to make but also require less cooking time. Listed below are some of the dishes to try at home from the Ramadan Iftar Menu.

Tava pizza

Shawarma

Cheese Pockets

Samosas

Aloo Ke Kabab

Moong Dal Kachori

Kabuli Pulao

Falsa Sharbat

