Ramadan In Lockdown: Here's How To Celebrate The Holy Month This Year

As many countries are observing lockdown with aims to curb the spread of the coronavirus, several religious events have been postponed or canceled. Muslims around the world celebrate Ramadan during this time. During this holy month, Muslims observe fast from sunrise to sunset. This year, Ramadan will commence from the 23rd of April.

Family and friends often come together to celebrate the holy month by sharing delicacies, meals, and prayers. However, this year it will be celebrated in a different way as the restaurants and other areas for public gatherings have been shut. With that said now, read on to know how, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, one can celebrate Ramadan in lockdown:





Set goals

Before the holy month commences, one can get some realistic goals so that they know they will be able to achieve them. One can include reading a few pages of the Quran on a daily basis. Others can maybe start donating some money to the needy per week.

ALSO READ | Ramadan Calendar Hyderabad 2020: Important Dates And Ramadan Timings

Observe a virtual Iftar

The end of the fast observed is usually accompanied by the gathering of family and friends. While social distancing may have kept people apart, one can still celebrate the Iftar. Catch up on your relatives by holding a virtual Iftar.

ALSO READ | Ramadan Calendar Bangalore 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow

Help the less fortunate

Those who are looking to pay and help the needy during Ramadan, they have several options to do so. One can donate clothes, food to local charities. Look for food banks that are located nearby that might be able to pick up the food from your place.

ALSO READ | Mufti Maksat Asks Muslims In Kyrgyzstan To Follow Lockdown Guidelines During Ramadan

Do social media detoxification

Lockdowns may have left people homebound. Many people are using social media platforms to spend the time. Instead of scrolling through the social media platforms for hours, one can spend time reflecting on their thoughts, with their family members and focus on their hobbies.

ALSO READ | Dubai Government Asks Citizens To Recite Taraweeh Prayers At Home During Ramadan